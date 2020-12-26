HAMMOND — Southeastern Louisiana University celebrated 1,084 graduates Dec. 8-9 in four separate commencement ceremonies in Strawberry Stadium. All participants and guests were required to wear masks, and social distancing was strictly enforced.
Candidates for associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were honored.
The university awarded its highest academic honor, the President’s Medal for Academic Excellence, to nine students with the highest cumulative grade-point average in the university’s five colleges.
Medal recipients were:
College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences: communication major Raychelle Riley, of Denham Springs; and vocal education major Carley Duet of Cut Off.
College of Business: management major Megan Marie Blomquist, of Pineville; accounting and finance major Prince Gurung, of Hammond; and finance major Ethan Doyle Hunt, of Monroe.
College of Education: elementary education major, Laura Mendoza, of Covington.
College of Nursing and Health Sciences: communication and sciences and disorders major Katherine Elizabeth Fontenot, of Kentwood.
College of Science and Technology: computer science major Krishna Raj Paudel, of Nepal; and integrated biology major Autumn Collins, of Hammond.
Area students receiving associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees were:
Zachary area
Master’s degrees
Greenwell Springs: James D. Schopp, Business Administration
Zachary: John R. McGehee, History
Bachelor’s Degrees
Baker: Alexis K. Britten, Sport Management; Reagan E. Frioux, English Education; Michal E. Huber, General Studies; Celica Sterling, General Studies
Greenwell Springs: Breanna H. Clark, Nursing; Ashley E. Culmone, Business Administration; Carly E. Duke, Nursing; Rachel E. Eller, Health Systems Management; Ryland D. Fabre, General Studies; Grant J. Falcon, Management; Brenna A. Ferguson, General Studies; Bryce K. Garafola, Marketing; Noah J. Houtman, Management; Sarah M. Jones, Early/Childhood Education Grades PK-3; Kathryn A. Mancuso, Business Administration; Ashlee M. Shreve, Health Education & Promotion
Pride: Victoria A. Corrick, History; Dustin L. Tortorich, Engineering Technology
Zachary: Austin B. Devillier, Engineering Technology; David J. Diebold, Communication; Kara E. Eastman, Biological Sciences; Jasmine O. Gardner, Marketing; Jeanina S. Hilario, Communication; Kayla D. Jones, Management; Karah L. Landry, Nursing; Tori R. Schenk, Marketing; Yasmine A. Taylor, Health Education & Promotion; Cody D. Wilson, Management
Associate degrees
Zachary: Samuel J. Cottano, Industrial Technology