A five-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 killed a 16-year-old boy Saturday night, Louisiana State Police said.
Troopers responded to the crash on I-10 east near Bonnabel Boulevard in Metairie at around 11 p.m. June 19.
The initial investigation revealed that it was a four-vehicle crash that occurred in the left lane of I-10. Three of the people involved in the crash, a driver of a Nissan Altima and a driver of a Honda S20 and their passenger, exited their vehicles and stood on the roadway near the left shoulder, troopers said.
Moments later, Carlton L. Williams, 39, was driving down I-10 near the crash site, when he struck one of the vehicles involved in the initial crash while also hitting the three people standing on the shoulder.
Christopher Cruz, 16, died at a local hospital after sustaining severe injuries during the second crash.
Cruz was the passenger of the Honda S20, the driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital. The driver of the Nissan Altima suffered severe injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. Williams was uninjured, LSP said.
Troopers are unaware if impairment was a factor in the crashes, so blood samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.
This investigation is ongoing, according to LSP.