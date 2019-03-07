ST. LUKE'S: The Knights of Columbus Council 9973 and the Men's Club sponsor the meals from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday through April 12 at the St. Luke's Family Life Center, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. Dine in or out, with drive-thru service available. The organizations will serve fried or baked fish, two sides and a roll for $10. Beverages will be available. The St. Luke Ladies Club will sell desserts. For information, call (985) 641-6429.
MARY, QUEEN OF PEACE: Knights of Columbus Council No. 12072 in Mandeville will hold catfish and shrimp fry fundraisers from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through April 12 at the school cafeteria, 1515 W. Causeway Approach, for dine-in or takeout. The $10 meal includes fried or baked catfish plate, a fried shrimp plate or a fried catfish plate, or fried shrimp po-boy. All come with a green salad, potato salad or french fries, dessert and drink. Children’s mac and cheese also available. Credit cards accepted.
SACRED HEART OF JESUS: The Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fries will be April 5 and April 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rouquette Hall (church grounds), 28088 Main St., Lacombe. Eat in or take out. Fish or shrimp, salad, vegetable, bread and dessert, $8; combo fish and shrimp plates, $9; shrimp only, $10. (985) 882-5229.
ST. ANSELM: The menu includes fried shrimp, catfish, soft-shell crab, seafood gumbo, sides and more; child’s plate available. Food will be served every Friday through April 12 at the church, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. Drive-thru begins at 4 p.m.; dine-in at 5 p.m. Takeout available. Prices vary; desserts sold. Stations of the Cross every Friday in Lent (except Good Friday), 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. (985) 845-7342. stanselmparish.org.
ST. MARGARET MARY: Get fish, macaroni and cheese, and vegetable, with shrimp pastas served select Fridays, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday through April 12. $10 a plate. Drive-thru and takeout service. Girl Scouts sell desserts; Boy Scouts sell drinks. 1050 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 788-3985.
OUR LADY OF LOURDES: The Men’s Club fish fries are set from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 15, March 29 and April 15 in Monsignor Frank Lipps Gym, 345 Westchester Place, Slidell. Fried fish, fried shrimp, baked fish "Ooh La La" with sautéed shrimp served with crab-boiled smashed potatoes, salad and dessert. Prices vary. Cheese pizza slices, $2. Drinks sold. Dine-in or drive-thru service. Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m. with Mass at 6:30 p.m. every Lenten Friday.
ST. PETER: Knights of Columbus Council 12906 puts on the fish fries every Lenten Friday beginning March 8 (excluding Good Friday), from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria, 130 E. Temperance St., Covington. $10. Fried catfish, Gulf shrimp, homemade potato salad, coleslaw, fries, French bread. Drinks, desserts sold (free Abita root beer refills). Stations of the Cross on Fridays at 7 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 185: Friday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Legion Hall, 1680 St. Ann Place, Slidell. Fried catfish and shrimp dinner, $12. (985) 643-9317.
CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH: A Lenten fish fry will be held Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., 1534 Seventh St. The dinner, $10, includes fish, garlic smashed potatoes, coleslaw, bread and dessert. Dine-in or takeout. Beverages available for purchase. Visit christchurchslidell.net or call (985) 643-4531.
ST. JOHN OF THE CROSS: 61030 Brier Lake Road, Lacombe. Friday, March 29 and April 12, 5-7:30 p.m. Fish, shrimp or combo plates plus desserts from the Ladies’ Guild. $10. (985) 882-6625.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH: 501 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington. Fridays through April 12, 5 p.m. Fish, shrimp or combo with choice of sides and dessert. $11.
AMERICAN LEGION: Post 374, 22333 Carey St., Slidell. Fridays through April 12, 5:30-7 p.m. Fried or blackened catfish. $10. (985) 643-7276.