The UL Lafayette Alumni Association is offering Ragin' Cajun Football fans a bus trip to the 2019 LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
Alumni Association officials say fans can avoid the hassles of driving and parking for the Monday, Jan. 6, bowl game by catching a bus ride with other supporters.
Two buses are available to take fans to the game, and one bus has already been filled.
The cost to ride is $115 and includes a round-trip ride to Mobile, a game ticket and admittance into the pre-game tailgate party. Snacks and beverages will be provided during the trip.
Check-in time for bus riders is 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at the UL Alumni Center, 600 E. Saint Mary Blvd. The bus departs promptly at 10:30 am.
Once at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, the alumni association says that bus riders will be admitted into the pre-game tailgate party. The tailgate party will have complimentary food with a cash bar provided.
Kick-off for the game is 6:30 p.m. The Cajuns take on the University of Miami (Ohio) Redhawks from the Mid-American Conference.
The bus will depart Ladd-Peebles Stadium for Lafayette following the conclusion of the game and trophy presentation.
To find out more or to register to ride, go to https://geauxbowl.eventbrite.com
Email alumni@louisiana.edu with any questions.