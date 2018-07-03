A missing 19-year-old LaPlace woman and her 7-month-old son, who were missing since May 13, have been found safe, according to St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre.
The woman, Tareal Washington, and child, Rh’shad Williams, had been reported missing Friday, June 29, according to a Facebook post Monday from the Sheriff's Office.
Tregre did not give any details about why the mother and child were missing for so long, saying he could not since it involved a health privacy issue.
In other matters handled by local authorities:
• The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate armed robberies that took place overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
The first happened shortly after 8 p.m., according to police, when a man got out of his car near the intersection of Morrison Road and Symmes Avenue and pointed a gun at a 22-year-old man, demanding money.
The victim complied and the man fled with a backpack and two iPhones, police said.
• Another armed robbery took place just before 1 a.m., according to police. That’s when police said a 19-year-old man was standing outside his car in the 5900 block of Boeing Street when a man came up to him and asked for a smoke.
Police said the victim then had four or five other men walk up to him with guns drawn. The victim was then forced inside his car and was able to escape after the suspects drove him to Slidell. The suspects then fled in the victim’s 2010 black Mustang, according to police.
• A 78-year-old man was robbed after he offered to buy breakfast for a man and a woman in the 1900 block of St. Charles Avenue, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The three then walked to a nearby bank, where the victim withdrew money. The two he offered to buy breakfast for then pushed him to the ground, taking his cash and fleeing towards Calliope Street.
• A 30-year-old man was robbed just after 7 a.m. Sunday morning at a New Orleans East motel after going there with someone he met on Bourbon Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The suspect initially left the motel, according to police, before returning later and asking to see the victim’s phone. The suspect then took the phone and fled, police said.
• The New Orleans Police Department is looking for 27-year-old Daniel Smith, who is wanted for an aggravated assault June 28 in the 12000 block of the North I-10 Service Road.
Police said Smith had a fight with someone before picking up a landscaping brick and throwing it at the victim’s head, narrowly missing her and leaving a dent in her door.
Smith is now wanted in the incident for aggravated assault, theft, simple battery and simple assault.
Police said Smith also has outstanding warrants for violation of a protective order and domestic abuse battery for an incident this January.