Meredith Hughes Grehan
For Miss Meredith Hughes Grehan, working with organizations to implement their mission is not just a goal but a reality at the University of Virginia at Charlottesville.
HooThinks is a student-led organization that teams student consultants to work on a semesterlong project with groups to achieve their missions, and Meredith is taking part.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Hughes Grehan of Paradise Valley, Arizona, formerly of New Orleans. Her mother is the former Susan Murphy Mueller.
An elementary student at the Louise S. McGehee School in New Orleans, Meredith graduated from Xavier College Preparatory School where she was on the honor roll, a member of the National Honor Society and National French Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and Key Club, and served as a National Charity League volunteer. She received the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence and the Xavier Academic Letter.
At UVA, she is the chief administrative officer for Kappa Alpha Theta and volunteers at Madison House. She is the co-recipient of the Yeardley Love Endowment Scholarship.
She is a systems and information engineering major with a minor in math and will pursue a career in data analytics or consulting.
This summer, she will intern at Freeport-McMoRan in Phoenix.