A St. Tammany Parish jury found Johnathan Nall guilty of second degree murder and terrorizing Wednesday in the 2014 stabbing death of his girlfriend, Melinda Denny, after the couple ran out of gas on their way to Texas.
The jury's 11-1 verdict followed a week-and-a-half long trial during which Nall's attorneys put up an insanity defense, arguing that their client was suffering psychosis.
Attorney Kevin Linder said that he will appeal the verdict.
Louisiana voters approved a constitutional amendment last year requiring unanimous verdicts in felony cases, but Nall's criminal charges pre-date that change so he ddid not benefit from the new requirement. Linder said there is an equal protection argument to be made, adding that there must be a rational basis for making a distinction between how two different defendants are tried.
He predicted that Nall will eventually get another trial.
Steven Denny, husband of the victim, said thought justice was done and was relieved that the matter was over. The dead woman left behind four children who now range in age from 7 to 15.
The case took so long to come to trial because Nall was found incompetent to stand trial several times, his attorney said.
He's scheduled for sentencing May 15.