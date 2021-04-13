Festival International de Louisiane has released the schedule of performances for Virtual Festival 2021, which is streaming Friday, April 23 through Sunday, April 25. The 35th annual festival, and second virtual edition, will feature more than 50 original performances from artists representing more than 15 countries, interspersed with archival footage from Festivals past.

Following the traditional opening ceremony Friday night, Virtual Festival will feature The Reminders, a hip-hip duo rising in prominence with a positive message from Belgium and the United States, and Thomas Dutronc, French jazz guitarist, vocalist and son of French icons Jacques Dutronc and Françoise Hardy.

Saturday will showcase engaging performances and cultural traditions that appeal to children and those young at heart. Emmylou Homs, a French singer-songwriter and voice-over actress, whose roles include Anna in Disney’s Frozen, will demonstrate her vocal talents. The Disney-affiliated group, Imagination Movers, will also perfom, along with a Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana portrayal of their traditions.

Louisiana’s own, Grammy-nominated Tank and the Bangas will be a Saturday night highlight.

Sunday will feature musical collaborations between Cajun and Acadian artists. Musicians involved include members of The Revelers, Feufollet and the Daiquiri Queens, as well as Cedric Watson, Jourdan Thibodeaux and more, from Louisiana, and Lisa LeBlanc, Ben Morier, Eric Dow, P'-Tit Belliveau and others from New Brunswick.

Visit festivalinternational.org to view the full schedule.

Organizers remind the public to attend the Rummage for a Reason Garage Sale on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside Bassett Furniture to pick up last minute (new and vintage) merchandise for Virtual Festival.