Nearly three years ago, East Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Warren Drake fired former Scotlandville High School Principal Calvin Nicholas for using a stick to break up a fight.
“I don’t want our principals striking students with sticks,” Drake told the School Board Thursday. He said he wouldn't hesitate to fire another administrator who did the same thing.
The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal ruled that Nicholas should not have been fired in 2015 for how he broke up the student fight. The incident was caught on video, which was widely viewed. The state appellate court affirmed a lower court ruling that reversed Nicholas' termination and ordered him reinstated with full back pay. The court also agreed that Nicholas did not violate the parish school system's prohibition against corporal punishment.
Domoine Rutledge, an attorney with the school system, said the district plans to ask the appellate judges to rehear the case “because they did not hear all the evidence.”
Nicholas is now the principal at East Iberville High School in St. Gabriel.
Nicholas’ firing came up during a tense exchange Thursday between Drake and School Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson, who has become increasingly critical of Drake’s administration. She asked if the school system should rewrite its policy on how far a school administrator can go to break up a fight.
Drake said it’s unnecessary.
“Human judgment comes into play every time you make a decision,” Drake said.
Drake then asked her “How would you write the policy?”
Ware-Jackson said she's not sure, but wants to ensure the policy is easily understood.
“Well I could hand out sticks at a principal’s meeting and say, ‘This is the way to break up a fight,' if that’s what you’re suggesting?” Drake said.
Flustered, Ware-Jackson gave up.
“All I’m saying is I don’t want us to get in the same situation,” she said.