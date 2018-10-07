Billy's Boudin & Cracklin to open store at I-49 exit in Carencro early next year
Billy's Boudin & Cracklins' planned location in Carencro just west of Interstate 49 will open early next year.
The store, which will be at the Pont des Mouton exit, will be shared with a Hit the Run gas station/convenience store, Billy's owner Patsy Frey said. Rain delays have pushed opening back from December to late January or early February.
"We got approached a couple of years ago by Kirk Kleiser, who owns the Chevron in Carencro, to lease a spot, but they’d rather own than lease," Frey said. "He came back and offered to sell half the property and go into business together. So we decided to go for it."
This will be Billy's fourth retail store. The first was opened in Krotz Springs in 1995, a second and bigger store opened in Opelousas in 1997 and third opened in Scott in 2011. The company also has a production facility it opened in 2015 in Port Barre that supplies all its stores.
New Iberia couple named top philanthropists from Iberia Parish for 2018
Mary Carol and Thomas R. LeBlanc Sr. will be recognized as the 2018 Leaders In Philanthropy Award for Iberia Parish, an honor presented by Community Foundation of Acadiana and Hancock Whitney Bank, during an awards luncheon Nov. 15.
The LeBlancs are business leaders in Iberia Parish and have given to charitable organizations and causes over the years. They have given to Catholic High School's Dancing with the Stars initiative and the school's track and field program, were instrumental in securing the Doc Voorheis wing at the Bayou Teche museum and host a fundraiser each year to support the Iberia Performing Arts League.
“The people of New Iberia are very friendly," said Thomas. "We like the community and see the value of its activities. Since we received such a wonderful education, we like to give to those schools."
The LeBlancs support a number of organizations, including the Catholic Church, Sisters of Mt. Carmel, St. Edwards, Haiti and Guatemala missions, The Unexpected Pregnancy Center, Wounded War Heroes and Shadows on the Teche.
Longtime financial advisers open LiveOak Wealth Advisers
Two local financial advisers with over 45 years of experience have opened a firm in River Ranch.
Longtime financial advisers Carolyn French and Byron Reyes opened LiveOak Wealth Advisers, 324 Settlers Trace Blvd. The firm provides clients with income, capital growth and tax management strategies by creating and monitoring financial portfolios customized for each client's needs.
French and Reyes decided to leave UBS to open their own firm, taking on fewer clients with a more personal touch to better care of their client's needs.
Prohibition era-themed restaurant to open in planned shopping center on Broussard Road
A new upscale restaurant slated to open in Lafayette in early 2019 will take some inspiration from prohibition-era speakeasies, though hiding in plain sight.
Connie Soileau, the owner of Brick & Spoon in Lafayette, said she was inspired by a prohibition-era themed bar she visited and decided to add an Italian restaurant to the mix. The restaurant will be called Capone's Drinkery & Eats and be located at 819 E. Broussard Road in a new shopping center near the end of Kaliste Saloom Road.
"It's going to be based off the prohibition times when speakeasy bars existed and alcohol was outlawed," Souileau said. "Once a month, we're going to host a Prohibition Night, which will be by invitation only. You'll need a password and you'll enter through the speakeasy entrance in the back."
The restaurant will be hidden behind a cigar shop that also serves as a facade for the speakeasy. Soileau said she hasn't settled on everything on the menu yet, but will offer high-end drinks and bottle service. There also will be a private room for functions to increase the secrecy of the area.
Chase Bank to build new Kaliste Saloom Road location
Chase Bank will replace its 25-year-old facility at Kaliste Saloom Road and Rue Louis XIV and open a full-service branch at the site next summer.
The current motor bank closed Friday, said Greg Fahey, regional director for consumer and wealth management with JPMorgan Chase. That office has 1,600 square feet and 10 drive-up lanes, but the new facility will include 4,500 square feet and feature the latest in banking technology when it opens in June.
“I have wanted personally to build a new full-service branch on that lot,” said Fahey, who is based in Baton Rouge but covers Louisiana, Oklahoma and parts of Texas. “It’ll be the best branch we have in Lafayette. It’ll be more conducive to the clients we serve in that area. I was on site Monday (of last week) and talking to customers. They are very excited to have a branch where they can come inside.”
The new facility will feature Wi-Fi along with tables for employees to meet with customers and tablets for customers to log into their accounts, ATM machines inside and outside the building and offices for financial advisers.
Chase, the second-largest bank in the Lafayette metro, has 18 branch offices in area.