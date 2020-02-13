On Feb. 11, LSU Interim President Tom Galligan, along with members of the LSU Board of Supervisors, attended a reception at City Club at River Ranch for LSU alumni, civic and business leaders, and regional lawmakers in Acadiana.
Across Acadiana, LSU’s eight-campus family of institutions educate nearly 4,000 students, employ more than 500 citizens, and serve over 27,000 patients.
In addition to Galligan, LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner and other members of the board discussed the upcoming year for LSU and priorities heading into the legislative session.
The event was hosted by Elaine and Richard Zuschlag, Allyson and Tiger Pharr, Daynese and Randy Haynie, Christine and Lenny Lemoine, Catherine and Billy Rucks, Toni and Rob Eddy, Nicole and Cody Gielen, Anna and Will Rucks, and Monica and Blaise Zuschlag.