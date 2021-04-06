River Region Art Association is looking for artists to share their work for its annual Community Art Exhibit.
The show will be held at the main Ascension Parish Library at 120 S. Irma Blvd. in Gonzales. Categories of art include painting, drawing, mixed media and digital but are not limited to these. No super large art pieces will be accepted. Age groups are 6-11, 12-17 and 18 and up.
Art will be accepted for exhibition from noon to 4 p.m. April 9 and from 10 a.m. to noon April 10. Arrangements can be made for alternative drop off dates by calling the gallery.
The show is available for viewing April 21-24.
This event is open to all interested artists in the state. Visit the association's Facebook page and website, www.riverregionartassociation.org, and email rraa@riverregionartassociation.org for information on events, classes and Summer Art Camp opportunities.
The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (225) 644-8496.