One of two people shot at a convenience store the day after Hurricane Ida left most of the city without power has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Gregory Cotton died Friday, BRPD says. He was 28 years old.

The shooting took place around 8:45 a.m. Monday at a mini market on Nicholson Drive off La. 30 in Baton Rouge, BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said in a news release late Friday.

BRPD said an argument broke out between a 15-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man. The teenager fired shots at the 22-year-old and a second victim, police say.

The second victim was later identified as Cotton.

Both shooting victims were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The teenaged shooter was booked in juvenile hall on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and possession of a handgun by a minor.

With Cotton’s death, those charges will be upgraded, BRPD says.