Oilfield service giant Superior Energy has asked the University of Louisiana to remove the Russo name from its baseball stadium, The Current has reported. The demand comes after a $72 million dollar judgment against two former executives at one of its Lafayette-based subsidiaries.
The Houston-based public company sued Chris Russo and Marty LeBlanc, the former chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Stabil Drill. A Texas jury found the men defrauded the company of up to tens of millions of dollars through self-dealing schemes.
In 2015, Russo pledged a contribution of $5 million for major renovations at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's baseball complex. In return, the university agreed to name the improved facility Russo Park.
In April 2016, the University of Louisiana System OK’ed naming the baseball complex in honor of the local Russo family, with a condition: Russo must fulfill that obligation.
The December judgment against Russo and LeBlanc, however, makes it difficult to see how that's possible.
The lawsuit, filed by Superior Energy Services attorneys in April 2016, accused the longtime Stabil Drill executives of stealing from the company along with setting up sham companies.
The jury said the men did not comply with the fiduciary duties to Stabil Drill. They found that Russo made $27.8 million as a result of his lack of compliance while Leblanc made $3.5 million.
Russo, the jury decided, should pay $30 million and Leblanc $15 million in damages for failure to comply with their fiduciary duties to Stabil Drill.
The jury also found that the two committed fraud against the company, determining that Russo and LeBlanc should pay back $40 million and $20 million respectively for those damages.
Russo and LeBlanc were also found to have misappropriated Stabil Drill’s trade secret pertaining to the design of a drill string vibrator. Scott Kerstetter of Youngsville also was found to have caused damages for misappropriation of the company’s drill design.
The jury determined that $5.57 million would fairly compensate the company for damages received as a result of that misappropriation.