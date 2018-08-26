The Author Event!.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — Local authors Ingrid Green Adams, John Frady and Philip Pisciotta discuss their recent works. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Margaret Wilkerson Sexton.^ Octavia Books~, 513 Octavia St.~ — The author, in conversation with Jami Attenberg, presents "A King of Freedom." 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Children's Book Author Event!.^ East Bank Regional Library~, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie~ — Local authors Gary Alipio, Vicki Branton and Stacey Miller discuss their recent works. 7 p.m. Thursday.