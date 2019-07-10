A Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Baker held a small ceremony Sunday to mark the return of a grave marker for a World War II soldier to a Louisiana family.
The marker noted the service of Parley M. Stearns, who died in Brownwood, Texas, at age 70 in 1989. His remains were spread over Lake Brownwood at his request, according to his daughter, Ruth Stearns LeCompte. A 135-pound stone noting his death was recently found in Brownwood by the new owners of property that had belonged to Stearns, a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
Police in Texas tracked down the daughter in Baker. The Texas VFW state commander then notified Louisiana’s unit to begin planning for the ceremony.
His daughter said he enlisted in the early 1940s and then attended Officer Candidate School. He was stationed in Guadalcanal for part of his service.
The ceremony was at VFW Post 4224.