Stephanie Kizziar is a communications manager with Vitalant, and the creator of a podcast called “Things We Learned the Hard Way." Her job with Vitalant, the blood donation organization, is to connect with the leaders and people in our community with the aim of making blood donation an everyday part of life. Stephanie is a natural connector, she finds joy in getting to know people and, I swear, the woman actually sparkles.
Stephanie recently started her own podcast “Things We Learned the Hard Way.” It provides a beautiful insight into the human experience through her guests, and in turn showcases her ability to genuinely relate to people. You can find the podcast on Spotify or at anchor.fm/twlthw. It will change your day.
What was your first job? I worked at Pacific Sunwear in the mall, back before it was “PacSun.”
Describe a typical day in your life. My alarm goes off and I hit snooze as many times as humanly possible before I finally get up. I have 50/50 custody of my daughter, so if she’s with me that day, we scramble to get out the door and into car line on time. Breakfast is usually eaten in the car. Clearly, I’m a morning person and a fabulous mother. I do my makeup in the car while waiting in line, then, after I drop her off, I head back home to finish getting ready before heading to work. Sometimes that means I’m showering with a full face of makeup. I won’t say it makes sense, but it works for me!
Work is literally never the same from day to day, but it all involves communicating about the need for blood donors. After work, I pick up the kiddo and head home to let the pups out. Dinner, bath, bed — all the usual things for her — but then once she’s asleep, I start on my revenge procrastination portion of the night. Trying to reclaim the day, I stay up as late as I can watching my murder shows (read: anything true crime) and usually falling asleep on the couch with my glass of wine.
What advice would you give the younger you? Don’t let anyone dull your sparkle. Also, don’t get divorced during a pandemic.
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Goodness. Going to college where I met so many of the people I’m still close to; joining the Lafayette Mom blog team and meeting such an incredible group of women; and, lastly, deciding that I was no longer going to be treated as “lesser-than” and starting the divorce process.
What values do you live by? Be kind. Be authentic. Love your people hard. If you see an opportunity to give a compliment, give it!
What do you most appreciate? My "framily." My immediate family is super small, so I have really come to rely on the friends who have become extensions of my family.
What is your favorite journey? The one that ends with a beach! In all honesty, starting the "Things We Learned The Hard Way" podcast. It’s something I’ve been toying with for years, but I finally decided one night that I needed to do something to feed my creative soul so I seized the moment and made it happen. It’s only just now getting started, but I have so many plans for its future!
Where is your favorite place to be alone? On my patio with a coffee or adult bevvie, depending on the hour. The weather has to be perfect, obviously.
What living figure most inspires you? Lately, it’s been Jen Hatmaker. I love her podcast and her zest for life despite having gone through some hardships of her own lately (i.e. divorce). She is such a joy to listen to!
What was the best advice you were ever given? Do it scared. (Thanks, Laurel Hess!)
What book would you tell everyone to read? "To Kill A Mockingbird." I love, love, love this book. When I taught freshman English, this was my favorite thing to teach. The ending is just so emotional and pure and good and Atticus Finch is a dreamboat.
What is the best thing about where you live? My house is literally 2 miles away from my three best friends. It’s so nice to have them so close! Lafayette is in a position to become the next “place to be” akin to an Austin, Texas. I’m excited to see what happens to the city and hope we continue to grow.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I love a good theme party — caftans and cocktails, favorite things, blind wine tasting, Kentucky Derby, etc. I also love sitting on my friend’s driveway and letting the kids run wild in the cul-de-sac while we catch up.
What did you want to be when you grew up? The outlandish answer is a Broadway star. The slightly more realistic answer is a talk show host like Oprah Winfrey.
What is your motto? Know your worth, then add tax.
How would you like to be remembered? As someone who made people feel welcome, who made people feel at home, and who loved big, big.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? If I’m too much for them, they need to go find less.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Coffee, friends, musical theater.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? Um, so, I MEAN, y’all — but it’s like a three-syllable y’all. YAW-WUL-UHHHH.
What is your favorite word? Schmegegge. Try to say it without giggling!
What do you collect? Starbucks mugs from the cities I’ve been to.
What food could you live on for a month? Cheese. Anything with cheese on it or in it.
What would you change about yourself? I wish I had a metabolism. I’ve struggled with my weight my entire life because I love food more than breathing, but you know … calories. Pesky little things.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Dorothy Zbornak. I love the "Golden Girls" and Dorothy’s biting wit is my favorite part of the show.
Describe yourself in five words. Always late. Worth the wait.
What is your idea of happiness? Having an authentic conversation with a good friend. On a beach.
What is your favorite movie? Hands-down, "The Princess Bride."
What music defines who you are? Matt Nathanson and his lyrics. That man is a genius. I have one of his lyrics tattooed on my side: “Maybe I don’t need saving after all.” I am also a giant Taylor Swift fan, and I don’t care who judges me.
What do you most regret? Not studying abroad in college. Not pursuing a career, or even a hobby, in theater. Being in such a rush to get married because “everyone else” was doing it.
What question do you wish I'd asked? What’s something unique about you?
What would the answer be? I’m adopted.