The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development officially awarded East Baton Rouge Parish a grant of $29.5 million to revitalize the Melrose East, Smiley Heights, East Fairfields and Ardendale neighborhoods.

Baton Rouge is one of only four cities to receive the high-competitive Choice Neighborhoods grant. The official announcement Wednesday came after the city-parish spent four months refining their initial application with HUD.

The city-parish's public housing authority said it will get to work immediately implementing the plan. Over the next 60 to 90 days, the agency said it plans to meet with residents of Ardenwood Village and hire a grants manager.

$30 million grant coming to Baton Rouge to redevelop Ardenwood Village neighborhood One of Baton Rouge’s historically neglected communities is a step closer to transformation thanks to a $30 million federal grant to revitalize…

The grant implementation and revitalization will take at least 5 years to fully implement and will be spearheaded by J. Wesley Daniels, Jr., CEO of the city-parish's public housing authority.

The grant is part of a White House Neighborhood Revitalization Initiative created to align federal funding streams with projects that transform "neighborhoods of concentrated poverty" into "neighborhoods of opportunity."