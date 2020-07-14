Back to the '80s
Remember the first time you saw it in a theater? Have never seen it? Here's your chance. The Manship Theatre is having a one-night-only showing of Prince's "Purple Rain" from 1984. Rated R, the film starts at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $9.50. manshiptheatre.org.
Let's talk art
The LSU Museum of Art downtown continues its Summer Artist Talks at 2 p.m. Sunday when curator Courtney Taylor interviews New Orleans artist Katrina Andry on Zoom. Preregister for the free virtual event at eventbrite.com.
To market, to market
Beat the heat: head downtown early this Saturday for the weekly Red Stick Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets. Chances are you'll find some fresh produce, breads, sweets and other treats. breada.org.