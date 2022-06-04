COLLEGE STATION, Texas— The biggest problem with a baseball team that believes in the philosophy of playing fast, loose, hard and being unafraid to fail is it sure puts its fan base on quite the emotional roller coast.
The UL Ragin’ Cajuns did that and more once again late Friday night in the nailbiting 7-6 win over No. 2-seeded and defending Big 12 champion TCU Horned Frogs in the NCAA College Station Regional.
"I thought that it was a heck of a game, and one of our best games of the year from a toughness and aggressiveness standpoint,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “We just kept coming and coming and coming.”
Indeed, it was quite the return to NCAA regional play for the Cajuns (37-21), who claim the program’s first regional win since defeating Arizona 10-3 in the Lafayette Regional back in 2016.
The victory also earned UL the right to play top-seeded Texas A&M – the No. 5 national seed – at 6 p.m. Saturday at Olsen Field in College Station.
"Nothing fazes these kids,” Deggs said.
With all the obstacles this team has endured this season – unforeseen and self-induced – that’s a good thing, but that sure doesn’t make it any easier for the Ragin’ Cajuns faithful.
The season began battling freezing cold temperatures and a rugged early-season schedule. For the long time, it didn’t appear UL’s offense would be as advertised.
It took a while before the team’s batting average was anywhere close to the .288 figure they traveled to Texas sporting.
Like many teams, they blew a few games the could have won prior to Sun Belt play, but fans looked forward the new start that comes with conference play.
Only, instead of hope, that brought more concern with the Cajuns getting swept at Troy.
The team, however, still refused to blink by winning the next seven league series in a row.
That got the hopes up that a big weekend in San Marcos could vault UL into the top two in the league.
Instead, the Cajuns got swept by Texas State.
(OK, the team might have blinked after that setback for a few games. After all, they are human).
But facing the pressure of upholding Deggs’ preseason label as “a regional team,” the Cajuns went to Montgomery, Alabama in a must-win scenario and pulled it off.
Once again, their fans were forced to walk the emotional plank again, only to be saved just in the nick of time.
Jacob Schultz, the scheduled starter against the host Aggies on Saturday night, delivered an 142-pitch gem to beat Texas State 3-2 in the semifinals.
As if that wasn’t enough, the fans were confronted with a quick 5-0 hole to Georgia Southern in the finals, as well as a late 6-5 deficit.
Without blinking, the Cajuns rallied and claimed the 7-6 comeback win to fulfill their head coach’s preseason assessment.
The Horned Frogs certainly learned UL’s resolve in Friday’s contest.
UL entered the game seventh nationally in stolen bases and despite getting thrown out twice early, UL didn’t back down.
“First, I want to tip my hat to Louisiana,” TCU acting head coach Bill Mosiello said. “They did a really good job of competing and stayed really aggressive. We did a good job of throwing a couple guys out and they still had the guts to steal a bag that ended up being a big run for them.”
The funny thing is it appeared the Cajuns might actually do things the easy way in Friday’s regional opener with two early home runs from Will Veillon and Trey LaFleur at the bottom of the order for a 3-0 lead against TCU starter Riley Cornelio without much command.
Deep down, the fans wearing red weren’t likely fooled. This flawed yet lovable team always seems to do things the hard way.
In the third, the unafraid Cajuns elected to pitch to TCU’s top hitter Tommy Sacco with two outs and first base open and the .350 hitter deposited it over the wall in left to narrow the lead to 3-2.
Then UL’s incredible sophomore catcher Julian Brock showed he was human by misplaying a sacrifice bunt to help the Horned Frogs get two unearned runs in the fifth to grab a 4-3 lead.
Instead of wilting, though, Brock sparked a two-run answer in the next inning with a clutch two-out RBI single.
“Coach is very big on responding,” Brock said. “I feel like in that moment, I had to do something big. We had two outs and that’s typically our bread-and-butter. I felt like that was a good opportunity to tack one on that stolen base that Heath (Hood) had.
“That was huge. To be a momentum-killer, that’s a big trait for a team to have.”
Then C.J. Willis came through with an RBI triple to give UL the lead for good at 5-4.
Facing the odds, the Cajuns continued to deliver. All seven runs and seven of the eight hits UL got in Friday’s win came in two outs.
“That’s kind of what we work on is with two outs,” Willis said. “That’s what we like doing. It’s kind of our bread-and-butter. Our job is just to get it to the next guy. Don’t try to do too much, just put the ball in play and make the defense make a play.
“Sometimes, it works out and sometimes it doesn’t, but you have to put pressure on the defense.”
Bo Bonds delivered yet another gutsy relief effort to earn the win – giving up two runs on three hits, two walks and striking out seven in 4.2 innings.
“That’s been him all year, man,” Deggs said of Bonds’ relief effort. “He is a warrior on the mound. He loves to compete. He’s an adrenaline junkie. We lives for that big moment.
“I would have loved to stick with him right there. It’s unfortunate, with that last pitch, he felt a little discomfort and I didn’t want to chance anything with him.”
Indeed, the obstacles just keep on coming at this squad.
Designated hitter Connor Kimple didn’t play Friday – still battling his bad back – Bonds raised a cause for concern and Deggs confirmed speedy center fielder Max Marusak popped his hamstring in the top of the seventh.
Several others are playing hurt, trying to take this team as far as it can possibly go.
“We’ve got some guys playing banged up, playing hurt,” Deggs said. “It just speaks to the brotherhood these kids have. That’s their strength - their bond. You saw that play out tonight.”
Really, all season long.
While UL’s fans may not have any fingernails or much emotional energy left, their beat-up yet driven baseball team is determined to put them through even more.