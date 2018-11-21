Giving thanks: South Live Oak Elementary students prepare art work to celebrate Thanksgiving Day Advocate staff report Nov 21, 2018 - 3:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now South Live Oak Elementary kindergarten students Benjamin Moore, left, and Parker Gremillion stamp feathers on the turkeys they cut and pasted on Nov. 15, 2018. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now South Live Oak Elementary first grade student Broc Schexnayder cuts out pages to go in his turkey book on Nov. 15, 2018. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now South Live Oak Elementary first-grade students Kallie Miller, left, and Cameron Dunn show each other their Thanksgiving project 'I am thankful for' booklet on Nov. 15, 2018. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Buy Now South Live Oak Elementary first-grade student Dylan Doyle shows her teacher Allison Courtney her finished Thanksgiving project 'I an thankful for' booklet on Thursday November 15, 2018. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY DAVID NORMAND Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Students at South Live Oak Elementary School worked on Thanksgiving artwork and projects Nov. 15 before leaving for the holiday break. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Acts of the Legislature | Public Notices Delinquent Taxes | Election Results