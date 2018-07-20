When qualifying for the Nov. 6 election closed Friday evening, several races emerged that could affect leadership at various mayoral offices, city courts, school boards and city councils in the Baton Rouge area.
Some local seats drew multiple candidates like the six people vying to be the next Baton Rouge city constable. Other races drew only one candidate.
Those unopposed will be elected automatically to those positions. Those include Zachary Police Chief David McDavid, district two councilman for the City of Zachary, four of the five Baton Rouge city court judge positions and multiple school board positions across various cities.
A complete list of candidates by parish is available online at voterportal.sos.la.gov/CandidateInquiry. The elections and propositions in the Baton Rouge area on the Nov. 6 ballot are as follows:
D =Democrat
R = Republican
L = Libertarian
I = Independent
N = No party affiliation
O = Other party
East Baton Rouge Parish
City Judge City Court, Division C, City of Baton Rouge
Tarvald Smith, D
City Judge City Court, ES 1B, City of Baton Rouge
Kelli Terrell Temple, D
City Judge City Court, ES 1D, City of Baton Rouge
Yvette Mansfield Alexander, D
City Judge City Court, ES 2A, City of Baton Rouge
"Chris" Hester, R
Johnell Matthews, D
City Judge City Court, ES 2E, City of Baton Rouge
Judy Moore Vendetto, R
City Constable City Court, City of Baton Rouge
Gordon "Trey" Bargas, R
Riley Harbor III, D
Leo LaMotte, D
Ronald "Ron" Stevens, D
"Mike" Thomas, D
Terrica Williams, D
Member of School Board District 1
Mark Bellue, R
Member of School Board District 1, City of Baker
Elaine G. Davis, D
Willie Williams Jr., D
Member of School Board District 1, Central Community
Keith Holmes, R
Member of School Board District 1, Zachary Community
Gaynell Young, D
Member of School Board District 2
Joycelyn Hall, D
Dadrius Lanus, D
Vereta Lee, D
Member of School Board District 2, City of Baker
Sharlous Booker, D
Dana Carpenter, D
Member of School Board District 2, Central Community
Roxanne A. Atkinson, R
Member of School Board District 2, Zachary Community
Brandy Hughes Westmoreland, N
Lindsey Whitty, N
Member of School Board District 3
Tramelle Howard, D
Kenyetta Nelson-Smith, D
Member of School Board District 3, Central Community
G. David Walker, R
Member of School Board District 3, City of Baker
Joyce Burges, D
Clifford Johnson, D
Rosatina Johnson, D
Member of School Board District 3, Zachary Community
"Marty" Hughes, N
Member of School Board District 4
Dawn Collins, D
Chrisdelin "Kelly" Lyles, D
Member of School Board District 4, Central Community
Willard "Will" Easley, R
Member of School Board District 4, City of Baker
Shona Boxie, D
Member of School Board District 4, Zachary Community
Jeanne "Nikki" Gautreaux, R
Kenneth Mackie, D
Member of School Board District 5
Cliff Lewis, D
Evelyn Ware-Jackson, D
Member of School Board District 5, Central Community
"Jim" Gardner, R
Member of School Board District 5, City of Baker
Calvin J. Dees Sr., D
Vanessa Parker, D
Member of School Board District 5, Zachary Community
"Hubie" Owen, R
Member of School Board District 6
Tammy Dabadie, R
Jill Dyason, R
Member of School Board District 6, Central Community
Ruby Wallette Foil, R
Member of School Board District 6, Zachary Community
Rose Barfield, N
Amy Schulze, N
Heidi Vessel, D
Member of School Board District 7
Michael Gaudet, R
Tania Nyman, D
Member of School Board District 7, Central Community
Sharon W. Browning, R
Member of School Board District 7, Zachary Community
Jennifer Boyd, R
Ginger Zeringue Deroche, R
"Beth" Kimmell, R
Member of School Board District 8
Connie Bernard, R
Member of School Board District 8, Zachary Community
Ann Watkins, D
Member of School Board District 9
David Tatman, R
Member of School Board District 9, Zachary Community
David Dayton, R
Mayor City of Central
David Barrow, R
Marcus Michelli, R
"Jr." Shelton, R
Mayor City of Zachary
David Amrhein, N
Jeff Ponder, I
Chief of Police City of Central
Roger Corcoran, R
James Salsbury, R
Chief of Police City of Zachary
David McDavid, R
Council Member(s) at Large City of Central
Wade Evans, R
Aaron K. McKinney, R
Ryan Meador, R
Wayne Messina, R
Kimberly Powers, R
Council Member District 1, City of Central
"Charlie" Habig, D
Aaron Moak, R
Council Member District 2, City of Central
Joshua Roy, R
John Vance, R
Council Member District 3, City of Central
Kim Fralick, R
"Dave" Freneaux, R
Council Member District 4, City of Central
Shane Evans, R
Despo "D'Ann" Wells, R
Council Member District 5, City of Central
Charles Lee Hinton, R
Jeffrey Meyers, R
Briton Myer, R
Councilman District 1, City of Zachary
Jacob Krzystowczyk, R
Francis Nezianya, N
Councilman District 2, City of Zachary
Brandon Noel, R
Councilman District 3, City of Zachary
Vincent Cimino, R
Laura O'Brien, R
Councilman District 4, City of Zachary
Stephanie McKnight Cain, D
Thomas Hunter Landry, R
Councilman District 5, City of Zachary
Lael Montgomery, D
Edward A. Taylor, D
Tommy Womack, D
Ascension Parish
Judge, Parish Court
Kim Landry, R
Erin Wiley Lanoux, R
Member of School Board District 1
Robyn Penn Delaney, D
Member of School Board District 2
Scott Duplechein, N
Duane Humphrey, D
Member of School Board District 3
Julie Burnett Blouin, D
Member of School Board District 4, Seat A
Marty J. Bourgeois, R
Member of School Board District 4, Seat B
John Murphy, R
Corey J. Orgeron, R
Member of School Board District 5, Seat A
John DeFrances, R
Shawn K. Sevario, R
Member of School Board District 5, Seat B
Taft C. Kleinpeter, R
Member of School Board District 6, Seat A
"Mike" Anderson, N
Jared "Boo" Bercegeay, N
Dennis Cullen, R
Lorraine Wimberly, R
Member of School Board District 6, Seat B
Louis D. Lambert, I
Member of School Board District 7, Seat A
Troy J. Gautreau Sr., R
Darius Moore, R
Member of School Board District 7, Seat B
Patricia "Pat" Russo, I
Livingston Parish
Clerk of Court
Jason Harris, R
Member of School Board District 1
Brad Sharp, R
Member of School Board District 2
Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, R
Member of School Board District 3
Jan H. Benton, R
Member of School Board District 4
Bradley R. Harris, R
Member of School Board District 5
"Buddy" Mincey Jr., R
Member of School Board District 6
Jeffery P. "Jeff" Cox, D
Member of School Board District 7
David "Bo" Graham, I
Member of School Board District 8
Frank Parrino, R
James "Jim" Richardson, N
Member of School Board District 9
Devin Gregoire, R
Bryan Neal, N
Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7
Ian Grant, R
Mayor City of Denham Springs
Thomas "Tom" Berry, R
H. Gerard Landry, R
Mayor Town of Albany
Eileen Bates-McCarroll, R
Lloyd "Gene" Glascock, R
Richard Herring Jr., D
Mayor Town of Killian
Peter Bock, I
Gillis Windham, R
Chief of Police Town of Albany
Russell D. Hutchinson, I
Brian Keith Stewart, D
Alderman Village of Port Vincent
Nicole Rambin-Dickson, R
Council Member(s) City of Denham Springs
Amber Dugas, R
Lori Lamm-Williams, R
Robert Poole, R
Raphineas "Ray" Riley, D
Laura Schmitt Smith, R
Jeffrey "Jeff" Wesley, R
Councilmen Town of Albany
Jerry Glascock, N
Ronnie Gregoire, D
Edmond C. Harris, R
Lloyd "Bee" Martin, R
Kim Stewart, R
S. Gerald Stilley, R
Lafayette Parish
Mayor City of Broussard
"Ray" Bourque, R
"J.P." Morgan, R
Mayor City of Carencro
Tommy Angelle, D
Glenn L. Brasseaux, I
Charlotte Stemmans Clavier, R
Mayor City of Scott
Charles Larriviere, R
Purvis J. Morrison, D
Jan-Scott Richard, R
Mayor City of Youngsville
"Ken" Ritter, R
Mayor Town of Duson
Johnny Thibodeaux, D
Chief of Police City of Broussard
Brannon Decou, R
Durand Hebert, R
Chief of Police City of Carencro
David Anderson, N
Chief of Police City of Scott
Brian Harper, R
Chad Leger, R
Chief of Police City of Youngsville
Richard "Rickey" Boudreaux, R
Council Member at Large City of Scott
Troy Bergeron, I
Theresa Rohloff, D
Councilman at Large City of Broussard
"Jeff" Delahoussaye, R
Charles E. Langlinais, R
Aldermen Town of Duson
Coby Duhon, D
Lori Forestier, N
"Steve" Hanks, I
Laura Isadore, N
Harriet O'Brien, D
Carroll J. Pepper, D
Carolyn "Pepe" Richard, D
Wade Robin, D
Council Member District 1, City of Scott
Doyle Boudreaux, R
Council Member District 2, City of Scott
Terry Montoucet, D
Council Member District 3, City of Scott
Jerry Lee Domingue Jr., R
Danny Hollier, R
Council Member District 4, City of Scott
Kenny Suire, R
Council Member Division A, City of Youngsville
Jamison "Jamey" Abshire, R
Council Member Division B, City of Youngsville
"Lindy" Bolgiano, R
Eddie Lewis III, I
Council Member Division C, City of Youngsville
Jake Abadie, R
Mathew "Matt" Romero, R
Council Member Division D, City of Youngsville
Kenneth "Ken" Stansbury, R
Council Member Division E, City of Youngsville
Gary P. Williams, R
Boyd F. Zeke Zitzmann, R
Council Members City of Carencro
Jordan Arceneaux, R
Antoine Babineaux Jr., D
L.J. Boudreaux, N
Larry Breaux, R
Danielle Capritto, R
Timmy Duhon, R
Kimberly "Kim" Guidry, R
Alfred "Al" Sinegal, D
Councilman District 1, City of Broussard
Angelique "Angel" Racca, D
Councilman District 2, City of Broussard
David Bonin, R
Councilman District 3, City of Broussard
Jesse Regan, R
Councilman District 4, City of Broussard
Gertrude N. Batiste, D
Michael Rabon, D
Councilman District 5, City of Broussard
"Kenny" Higginbotham, R
Councilman District 6, City of Broussard
Ray Gary, D