When qualifying for the Nov. 6 election closed Friday evening, several races emerged that could affect leadership at various mayoral offices, city courts, school boards and city councils in the Baton Rouge area.

Some local seats drew multiple candidates like the six people vying to be the next Baton Rouge city constable. Other races drew only one candidate.

Those unopposed will be elected automatically to those positions. Those include Zachary Police Chief David McDavid, district two councilman for the City of Zachary, four of the five Baton Rouge city court judge positions and multiple school board positions across various cities.

A complete list of candidates by parish is available online at voterportal.sos.la.gov/CandidateInquiry. The elections and propositions in the Baton Rouge area on the Nov. 6 ballot are as follows:

East Baton Rouge Parish

City Judge City Court, Division C, City of Baton Rouge

Tarvald Smith, D

City Judge City Court, ES 1B, City of Baton Rouge

Kelli Terrell Temple, D

City Judge City Court, ES 1D, City of Baton Rouge

Yvette Mansfield Alexander, D

City Judge City Court, ES 2A, City of Baton Rouge

"Chris" Hester, R

Johnell Matthews, D

City Judge City Court, ES 2E, City of Baton Rouge

Judy Moore Vendetto, R

City Constable City Court, City of Baton Rouge

Gordon "Trey" Bargas, R

Riley Harbor III, D

Leo LaMotte, D

Ronald "Ron" Stevens, D

"Mike" Thomas, D

Terrica Williams, D

Member of School Board District 1

Mark Bellue, R

Member of School Board District 1, City of Baker

Elaine G. Davis, D

Willie Williams Jr., D

Member of School Board District 1, Central Community

Keith Holmes, R

Member of School Board District 1, Zachary Community

Gaynell Young, D

Member of School Board District 2

Joycelyn Hall, D

Dadrius Lanus, D

Vereta Lee, D

Member of School Board District 2, City of Baker

Sharlous Booker, D

Dana Carpenter, D

Member of School Board District 2, Central Community

Roxanne A. Atkinson, R

Member of School Board District 2, Zachary Community

Brandy Hughes Westmoreland, N

Lindsey Whitty, N

Member of School Board District 3

Tramelle Howard, D

Kenyetta Nelson-Smith, D

Member of School Board District 3, Central Community

G. David Walker, R

Member of School Board District 3, City of Baker

Joyce Burges, D

Clifford Johnson, D

Rosatina Johnson, D

Member of School Board District 3, Zachary Community

"Marty" Hughes, N

Member of School Board District 4

Dawn Collins, D

Chrisdelin "Kelly" Lyles, D

Member of School Board District 4, Central Community

Willard "Will" Easley, R

Member of School Board District 4, City of Baker

Shona Boxie, D

Member of School Board District 4, Zachary Community

Jeanne "Nikki" Gautreaux, R

Kenneth Mackie, D

Member of School Board District 5

Cliff Lewis, D

Evelyn Ware-Jackson, D

Member of School Board District 5, Central Community

"Jim" Gardner, R

Member of School Board District 5, City of Baker

Calvin J. Dees Sr., D

Vanessa Parker, D

Member of School Board District 5, Zachary Community

"Hubie" Owen, R

Member of School Board District 6

Tammy Dabadie, R

Jill Dyason, R

Member of School Board District 6, Central Community

Ruby Wallette Foil, R

Member of School Board District 6, Zachary Community

Rose Barfield, N

Amy Schulze, N

Heidi Vessel, D

Member of School Board District 7

Michael Gaudet, R

Tania Nyman, D

Member of School Board District 7, Central Community

Sharon W. Browning, R

Member of School Board District 7, Zachary Community

Jennifer Boyd, R

Ginger Zeringue Deroche, R

"Beth" Kimmell, R

Member of School Board District 8

Connie Bernard, R

Member of School Board District 8, Zachary Community

Ann Watkins, D

Member of School Board District 9

David Tatman, R

Member of School Board District 9, Zachary Community

David Dayton, R

Mayor City of Central

David Barrow, R

Marcus Michelli, R

"Jr." Shelton, R

Mayor City of Zachary

David Amrhein, N

Jeff Ponder, I

Chief of Police City of Central

Roger Corcoran, R

James Salsbury, R

Chief of Police City of Zachary

David McDavid, R

Council Member(s) at Large City of Central

Wade Evans, R

Aaron K. McKinney, R

Ryan Meador, R

Wayne Messina, R

Kimberly Powers, R

Council Member District 1, City of Central

"Charlie" Habig, D

Aaron Moak, R

Council Member District 2, City of Central

Joshua Roy, R

John Vance, R

Council Member District 3, City of Central

Kim Fralick, R

"Dave" Freneaux, R

Council Member District 4, City of Central

Shane Evans, R

Despo "D'Ann" Wells, R

Council Member District 5, City of Central

Charles Lee Hinton, R

Jeffrey Meyers, R

Briton Myer, R

Councilman District 1, City of Zachary

Jacob Krzystowczyk, R

Francis Nezianya, N

Councilman District 2, City of Zachary

Brandon Noel, R

Councilman District 3, City of Zachary

Vincent Cimino, R

Laura O'Brien, R

Councilman District 4, City of Zachary

Stephanie McKnight Cain, D

Thomas Hunter Landry, R

Councilman District 5, City of Zachary

Lael Montgomery, D

Edward A. Taylor, D

Tommy Womack, D

Ascension Parish

Judge, Parish Court

Kim Landry, R

Erin Wiley Lanoux, R

Member of School Board District 1

Robyn Penn Delaney, D

Member of School Board District 2

Scott Duplechein, N

Duane Humphrey, D

Member of School Board District 3

Julie Burnett Blouin, D

Member of School Board District 4, Seat A

Marty J. Bourgeois, R

Member of School Board District 4, Seat B

John Murphy, R

Corey J. Orgeron, R

Member of School Board District 5, Seat A

John DeFrances, R

Shawn K. Sevario, R

Member of School Board District 5, Seat B

Taft C. Kleinpeter, R

Member of School Board District 6, Seat A

"Mike" Anderson, N

Jared "Boo" Bercegeay, N

Dennis Cullen, R

Lorraine Wimberly, R

Member of School Board District 6, Seat B

Louis D. Lambert, I

Member of School Board District 7, Seat A

Troy J. Gautreau Sr., R

Darius Moore, R

Member of School Board District 7, Seat B

Patricia "Pat" Russo, I

Livingston Parish

Clerk of Court

Jason Harris, R

Member of School Board District 1

Brad Sharp, R

Member of School Board District 2

Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, R

Member of School Board District 3

Jan H. Benton, R

Member of School Board District 4

Bradley R. Harris, R

Member of School Board District 5

"Buddy" Mincey Jr., R

Member of School Board District 6

Jeffery P. "Jeff" Cox, D

Member of School Board District 7

David "Bo" Graham, I

Member of School Board District 8

Frank Parrino, R

James "Jim" Richardson, N

Member of School Board District 9

Devin Gregoire, R

Bryan Neal, N

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 7

Ian Grant, R

Mayor City of Denham Springs

Thomas "Tom" Berry, R

H. Gerard Landry, R

Mayor Town of Albany

Eileen Bates-McCarroll, R

Lloyd "Gene" Glascock, R

Richard Herring Jr., D

Mayor Town of Killian

Peter Bock, I

Gillis Windham, R

Chief of Police Town of Albany

Russell D. Hutchinson, I

Brian Keith Stewart, D

Alderman Village of Port Vincent

Nicole Rambin-Dickson, R

Council Member(s) City of Denham Springs

Amber Dugas, R

Lori Lamm-Williams, R

Robert Poole, R

Raphineas "Ray" Riley, D

Laura Schmitt Smith, R

Jeffrey "Jeff" Wesley, R

Councilmen Town of Albany

Jerry Glascock, N

Ronnie Gregoire, D

Edmond C. Harris, R

Lloyd "Bee" Martin, R

Kim Stewart, R

S. Gerald Stilley, R

Lafayette Parish

Mayor City of Broussard

"Ray" Bourque, R

"J.P." Morgan, R

Mayor City of Carencro

Tommy Angelle, D

Glenn L. Brasseaux, I

Charlotte Stemmans Clavier, R

Mayor City of Scott

Charles Larriviere, R

Purvis J. Morrison, D

Jan-Scott Richard, R

Mayor City of Youngsville

"Ken" Ritter, R

Mayor Town of Duson

Johnny Thibodeaux, D

Chief of Police City of Broussard

Brannon Decou, R

Durand Hebert, R

Chief of Police City of Carencro

David Anderson, N

Chief of Police City of Scott

Brian Harper, R

Chad Leger, R

Chief of Police City of Youngsville

Richard "Rickey" Boudreaux, R

Council Member at Large City of Scott

Troy Bergeron, I

Theresa Rohloff, D

Councilman at Large City of Broussard

"Jeff" Delahoussaye, R

Charles E. Langlinais, R

Aldermen Town of Duson

Coby Duhon, D

Lori Forestier, N

"Steve" Hanks, I

Laura Isadore, N

Harriet O'Brien, D

Carroll J. Pepper, D

Carolyn "Pepe" Richard, D

Wade Robin, D

Council Member District 1, City of Scott

Doyle Boudreaux, R

Council Member District 2, City of Scott

Terry Montoucet, D

Council Member District 3, City of Scott

Jerry Lee Domingue Jr., R

Danny Hollier, R

Council Member District 4, City of Scott

Kenny Suire, R

Council Member Division A, City of Youngsville

Jamison "Jamey" Abshire, R

Council Member Division B, City of Youngsville

"Lindy" Bolgiano, R

Eddie Lewis III, I

Council Member Division C, City of Youngsville

Jake Abadie, R

Mathew "Matt" Romero, R

Council Member Division D, City of Youngsville

Kenneth "Ken" Stansbury, R

Council Member Division E, City of Youngsville

Gary P. Williams, R

Boyd F. Zeke Zitzmann, R

Council Members City of Carencro

Jordan Arceneaux, R

Antoine Babineaux Jr., D

L.J. Boudreaux, N

Larry Breaux, R

Danielle Capritto, R

Timmy Duhon, R

Kimberly "Kim" Guidry, R

Alfred "Al" Sinegal, D

Councilman District 1, City of Broussard

Angelique "Angel" Racca, D

Councilman District 2, City of Broussard

David Bonin, R

Councilman District 3, City of Broussard

Jesse Regan, R

Councilman District 4, City of Broussard

Gertrude N. Batiste, D

Michael Rabon, D

Councilman District 5, City of Broussard

"Kenny" Higginbotham, R

Councilman District 6, City of Broussard

Ray Gary, D

