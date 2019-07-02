There will be a prayer vigil for Ragin' Cajun baseball coach Tony Robichaux at 6:30pm Tuesday at Russo Park.
Robichaux underwent a second surgery at Oschner Health Center and is currently in critical condition under the watchful eye of the Intensive Care Unit.
“Coach Robichaux has received additional medical attention as a result of the incident suffered last Sunday," Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard. "The Robichaux family asks specifically for prayer during this time.”
The event is open to the public.