INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Cajuns are trying for an eighth straight win over Texas State and a ninth straight win over a Sun Belt West opponent in the Billy Napier’s era.
KEY MATCHUP
UL secondary vs. TxSt receivers – The Bobcats have three receivers with at least 200 yards and seven with at least 100 yards receiving this season, compared to three for UL. The Cajuns’ secondary, meanwhile, has been one of the strength of the team for UL.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CAJUNS: It might be time for UL to turn its focus back on the running backs again with Texas State’s defense allowing 167.1 rushing yards a contest. Elijah Mitchell leads the way with 316 yards and 4 TDs, followed by Trey Ragas with 238 and three scores.
TxSt: Junior defensive end Nico Ezidore has recorded eight tackles behind the line to go along with 38 total tackles and 2.5 quarterback sacks so far this season.
FACTS & FIGURES
Texas State is tied for 10th nationally in first down with 141 … Defensively, the Bobcats have forced eight turnovers, which tied them for 29th nationally … The Cajuns are one of 14 teams in FBS to still have zero fumbles lost … Billy Napier’s record is now 22-11 at UL, while Jake Spavital is 4-15 so far at Texas State … The Bobcats have played two quarterbacks this season, led by Brady McBride with 959 yards and 8 TDs with four interceptions … Calvin Hill leads the Bobcats in rushing with 368 yards and three scores on 72 carries … UL’s defense ranks 28th nationally in scoring defense at 22.6 a game, while Texas State is allowing 34.6 points per game … Levi Lewis is 203 passing yards shy of Jon Van Cleave to move into No. 5 on the school’s all-time list … UL’s Lorenzo McCaskill is tied for 13th nationally with 51 tackles on the season … UL now has four touchdown drives of 80 or more yards this season after the 86-yarder at UAB last Friday … UL's opponents have 105 first downs to 91 for the Cajuns, but UL is averaging 27.2 points per game and allowing 22.6 ... UL’s Rhys Byrns is 23rd nationally with a 44.0 punt average ... Texas State's been sacked 17 times this season compared to just four for Cajuns.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
21 – UL’s ranking nationally in fewest penalties committed at just 4.8 per game.
33 – Texas State’s offense has only converted on third down at a 33 percent pace this season. That could help considering UL’s allowing 50 percent through five games.
8 – The Cajuns have now won eight road games over the past two seasons with the only loss in that stretch being the loss at Appalachian State in the Sun Belt title game last December.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Kickoff return battle
Texas State is 20th nationally in kickoff return defense (16.3), while the Cajuns are 13th nationally in kickoff returns (28 ypr) with two touchdowns.
2 – Turnovers
When Texas State’s played well this season, much of it revolves around five interceptions and forcing three turnovers. UL’s offense still hasn’t lost a fumble this season to go with four interceptions.
3 – Big second quarter?
Texas State’s allowed 97 points so far this season in the second quarter – 45 more than any other quarter – while UL’s allowed 44 in second quarter – 19 more than the other three.
4 – Possession stalemate
For much of the season, the Cajuns have faced teams quite adept at controlling the clock. So far, Texas State hasn’t controlled it either at 27:25 a game, compared to UL’s 26:57.
SCHEDULES
TEXAS STATE (1-6, 1-2)
Sept. 5 SMU, L 31-24
Sept. 12 UTSA, L 51-48 (2 OTs)
Sept. 19 At ULM, W 38-17
Sept. 26 At Boston College, L 24-21
Oct. 10 At Troy, L 37-17
Oct. 17 At South Alabama, L 30-20
Oct. 24 At BYU, L 52-14
Oct. 31 Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Nov. 7 Appalachian State, TBA
Nov. 14 At Georgia Southern, TBA
Nov. 21 Arkansas State, TBA
Nov. 28 Coastal Carolina, TBA
UL (4-1, 2-1)
Sept. 12 At Iowa State, W 31-14
Sept. 19 At Georgia State, W 34-31 (OT)
Sept. 26 Georgia Southern, W 20-18
Oct. 14 Coastal Carolina, L 30-27
Oct. 23 At UAB, W 24-20
Oct. 31 At Texas State, 7 p.m.
Nov. 7 Arkansas State, 11 a.m.
Nov. 14 South Alabama, TBA
Nov. 21 Central Arkansas, TBA
Nov. 28 At ULM, 4 p.m.
Dec. 4, At Appalachian State, 6 p.m.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 40, Texas State 20
It’s time for the nailbiters to end for Ragin’ Cajun fans. Truthfully, they could use the relief after all the close calls they’ve experienced this season. Texas State’s defense is allowing 462.3 yards per game and the offense doesn’t convert on third down and has allowed 17 sacks. While it’ll be a welcomed relief to be home after an unfortunate five-game road stretch, but you have to wonder how much steam the Bobcats have left. UL, meanwhile, should be in position to be hitting its stride. Plus, the closest Texas State has come to UL in seven tries is 15 points.