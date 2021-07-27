On July 16, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Among the appointments was Paul L. Davidson III, of Clinton, who has been appointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. Davidson is the executive director of the Black Bear Conservation Coalition and will represent East Feliciana Parish.
The Capital Area Ground Water Conservation District’s mission is to provide for the efficient administration, conservation, orderly development and supplementation of groundwater resources in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. The board develops, promotes and implements management strategies to provide for the conservation, preservation, protection, recharging and prevention of waste of the groundwater resources over which it has jurisdictional authority.