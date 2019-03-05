For many New Orleanians, costuming on Mardi Gras is a chance to don a masquerade of mirth and magic for a day of fun and festivities, ranging from silly to stupendous.
But for the delegation of debutantes who will later grace the dais as the Rex court at the evening's ball, daytime sartorial splendor is the costume to greet his majesty, Mr. Robert Sandoz Boh, as he rides with his entourage down St. Charles Avenue to Canal Street.
Taking the center spot as the one to watch will be his majesty's queen, Miss Kristina Britt Johnsen. For the evening she will style a gown of gold, but for the earlier hours, she glistens in white for her day in the sun.
Suzanne St. Paul designed a day ensemble for the monarch of white textured bouclé, composed of a sheath dress and matching hourglass jacket. Frayed fabric trim defines the waist, collar and front placket of her outfit. White kid gloves, a white felt Yvonne LeFleur brimmed hat and white leather pumps complete her chic look.
Also joining the queen will be the eight maids of the court, each sporting a stylish ensemble to catch the eye.
Miss Emerson Normand Carville will wear an emerald green bouclé suit by St. Paul. Her fit-and-flare jacket features an elongated collar with fringed edging and a V neckline. The jacket is finished with inlaid gold petal buttons and complemented by a pencil skirt. Her forest green and teal sinamay boater hat is designed by New Orleans milliner Maria Etkind and finished with bespoke vintage trim. The look is completed with coordinating accessories.
A two-piece suit of royal blue wool crepe will be the choice of Miss Grace Allen Gambel, designed by Kathleen Van Horn, with a flared A-line skirt and a short, fitted, long-sleeved jacket featuring open lapels. Royal blue and gold buttons adorn the double-breasted jacket front. A coordinating hat of light French blue, light blue suede shoes and French blue gloves complete her outfit.
Sporting a mint green tweed suit will be Miss Heidi Frances Hayne. The ensemble features a pencil skirt and a V-neck, fit and flare hip-length jacket with three-quarter sleeves by Van Horn. It is trimmed with a self-fabric bow at the back waist and coordinating green and gold buttons down the front. She wears a navy hat trimmed in green, navy gloves and navy shoes.
Red will be radiant on Miss Ann Clare Kallenborn in a double-breasted suit of wool crepe with three-quarter sleeves and a round collar, also by Van Horn. The cuffs, collar and pocket flaps are piped in candy pink wool crepe, and a double row of red and pink buttons adorns the jacket front. Her look is finished with a skirt featuring box pleats, and completed with a red felt hat trimmed in pink, pink kid gloves and red shoes.
Miss Lilia Elise Kuhn will style a coral bouclé suit featuring a short, fitted jacket and a skirt with a pleated hem. Fringed trim accents the lines of the St. Paul design. Her ensemble is finished with a dove gray, wide-brimmed hat designed by LeFleur and adorned with netting, ribbon and silk flowers. Light gray kid gloves and suede pumps complement her ensemble.
Elegant Miss Emmaline Blanc Monroe Kelly will wear a powder blue, wool crepe suit. The vintage inspired silhouette showcases a peaked collar and pencil skirt. Steel gray rimmed buttons adorn the front of the St. Paul design. A wide-brimmed fedora, gray kid gloves and gray suede pumps complete her ensemble.
A textured lavender bouclé suit by St. Paul is the selection for Miss Adele Bright Petagna. The jacket features a standing collar, V-neckline and defined waist. Pink braid trims the collar and sleeve and blends with the petal pink kid gloves and Le Fleur brimmed hat. Adobe beige suede pumps complement the warm tones of pink to seamlessly finish her outfit.
Miss Ellen Heidingsfelder Silvia sports a Van Horn two-piece suit of pink bouclé. Her fitted jacket has a flat peplum at the waist and long sleeves, which are finished with a cuff that is flared over the wrist. The matching pencil skirt is flounced at the hem. Her suit is trimmed with gold buttons and coordinating pink grosgrain ribbon at the waist and cuffs. The outfit is completed with a navy blue hat trimmed in pink, navy kid gloves and navy shoes.
For her day with her monarchial daughter, Mrs. Erik Lee Johnsen will wear a skirt suit of multigreen textured tweed. Her jacket features a crew neckline and peplum hem. The fringe trimmed, semi-fitted silhouette is finished with a hidden button front and pencil skirt with a flounced hem. Her daytime outfit is completed with a dark green felt hat trimmed by Le Fleur with sage green French ribbon and pheasant feathers, dark green suede gloves and coordinating pumps.
His majesty's wife, Mrs. Boh, will wear an iris blue skirt suit fashioned from Italian double-face cashmere. The A-line skirt is paired with a swing jacket that is crafted with an inverted back pleat, waist patch packets and a snap front closure. Her day suit is finished with a burgundy velour, dome-shaped beret and trimmed with a twist detail. Her shoes and gloves of the same color complete her look.
Dukes to the Rex court will join the queen and maids in the stands, wearing morning attire, including Messrs. John Davison Bailey, John Taylor Charbonnet, Cameron Brooks Emory, Charles Davis Friend, Joseph Dwight LeBlanc IV, Hugh Bramhall Reily, William David Sumrall IV and Miles Gregorio Zervigon.
Taking the important role of page in the evening's activities will be Masters Henry Lawes Cook and James Joseph Reiss IV.
Serving as chaperones for the day's activities will be Mme. Herschel Lee Abbott Jr., Robert H. Boh, Travis Jason Briggs, Edgar A. G. Bright III, Alfred W. Brown III, Christian T. Brown, John D. Charbonnet, Richard West Freeman Jr., Louis M. Freeman Jr., Ronald James French, Louis L. Frierson, Stephen W. Hales, Scott M. Ham, William H. Hines, Erik F. Johnsen, Kevin M. Kiser, John E. Koerner III, John "Jack" P. Laborde, William H. Langenstein III, R. King Milling, Jefferson G. Parker, R. Hunter Pierson, Michael Joseph Rapier, James J. Reiss III, Blair F. Scanlon Jr., Lynes R. Sloss, Thomas D. Westfeldt II and H. Hunter White III.
Also watching the Rex procession will be committee members Messrs. Herschel Lee Abbott Jr., Christian T. Brown, Alfred W. Brown III, John D. Charbonnet, Richard West Freeman Jr., Dr. Ronald James French, Louis L. Frierson, Dr. Stephen W. Hales, Scott M. Ham, Erik F. Johnsen, Kevin M. Kiser, John E. Koerner III, William H. Langenstein III, R. King Milling, Richard B. Montgomery IV, Jefferson G. Parker, R. Hunter Pierson, Michael Joseph Rapier, Andrew Rinker Jr., Mark C. Romig, Blair F. Scanlon Jr. and R. Lynes Sloss.