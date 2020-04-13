Firefighters responding to a fire at a Howard Street home in Baton Rouge on Monday morning were able to get the only occupant of the house safely out, the Baton Rouge Fire Department reported.
The fire, believed to have started on the kitchen stove about 6:30 a.m. Monday at 333 Howard St., was contained to the kitchen by firefighters, who arrived to find flames through the kitchen roof, the department said in a statement Monday.
Firefighters searched for an occupant they believed to be inside the home and found the person in a back bedroom; the resident was transported to the hospital by Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services.