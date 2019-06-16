Autenreith, Erin Selber.jpg

Erin Selber Autenreith

 Grevy

Erin Selber Autenreith

• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert H. Autenreith Sr. 

• Graduated from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee

• Attending University of Mississippi

A strong sense of community dedication is important to Miss Erin Selber Autenreith, who would like to volunteer more in the community and give back to society.

A career goal of being a journalist or broadcaster will be a good start.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Autenreith Sr. Her mother is the former Penny Selber.

Erin attended Isidore Newman. While in high school, she was a member of Young Life and the tennis and soccer teams, volunteered with A's and Aces, and served as a tutor for elementary-school children.

At the Oxford, Mississippi, university, she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and Feed the Hunger.

In addition to her desire to volunteer in the community, she also plans to travel abroad and experience different cultures.

