Erin Selber Autenreith
• Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert H. Autenreith Sr.
• Graduated from Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee
• Attending University of Mississippi
A strong sense of community dedication is important to Miss Erin Selber Autenreith, who would like to volunteer more in the community and give back to society.
A career goal of being a journalist or broadcaster will be a good start.
She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Autenreith Sr. Her mother is the former Penny Selber.
Erin attended Isidore Newman. While in high school, she was a member of Young Life and the tennis and soccer teams, volunteered with A's and Aces, and served as a tutor for elementary-school children.
At the Oxford, Mississippi, university, she is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and Feed the Hunger.
In addition to her desire to volunteer in the community, she also plans to travel abroad and experience different cultures.