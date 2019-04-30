Music @ Jazz Fest
The 50th anniversary Jazz Fest goes out with a bang on its final Sunday, courtesy of a heavy-duty roster of closing acts.
Every year since 2013, Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews and his funk-rock band Orleans Avenue have capped off the main Acura Stage on Jazz Fest's second Sunday, a slot inherited from the Neville Brothers. For the 50th anniversary festival, their performance will also include a symbolic passing of the torch: Aaron Neville, his son Ivan Neville and other members of the family are scheduled to join Orleans Avenue onstage in a nod to the Nevilles' legacy.
As the lead singer, guitarist and primary songwriter of Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty wrote one of the great catalogs of late-’60s rock ’n' roll. That he'd never been to Louisiana when he wrote "Born on the Bayou" didn't make it any less authentic. A longtime Jazz Fest attendee before he performed for the first time in 2014, Fogerty is back on the Gentilly Stage this year.
Other noteworthy acts: Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Herbie Hancock, Buddy Guy, the Mavericks, Little Feat, Chaka Khan.
Food @ Jazz Fest
Ya Ka Mein, Food Area I
A hangover is not required to enjoy this second-line parade classic, also known as “old sober.” But Miss Linda Green’s broth, smacking with green onions, sluiced with noodles, bits of beef and egg, and the (optional) shot of hot sauce, is undeniably restorative. If that sounds like just what you need by the end of an extra-long, eight-day Jazz Fest, no one will judge.
-- Ian McNulty