Stephen Daniel Verret is a partner and the general manager at Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant. He has a vision for the place, that it would be just like Cheers — a place where everyone feels at home (and yes, they will try and learn your name, too). Stephen loves people; he feels most at home when he is entertaining them. As we sit talking, he has a quick word and big smile for everyone that passes.
Stephen is creative in many ways — he loves interior design, understands web design (he did it for many years) and once left Lafayette for Los Angeles so he could write comedy. We are all pleased he came back and created a place where he is most himself. You can find out more about Spoonbill by following them on Facebook or Instagram, but mostly by going in and sharing a laugh and some good food. He’ll be waiting for you.
What was your first job? I worked at Popeye’s for a few months. I shouldn’t say I worked, but I did lean against the counter by the cash register and talk to customers while drinking root beer very well.
Describe a typical day in your life. I usually wake up and double check/add to my daily to-do list. Once my dog has had enough of me doing that, I get up and play with him. His name is James Taylor and he’s really awful at catching a Frisbee, which, if you haven’t seen my instagrams, is not for his lack of trying. After that, I head out to the restaurant to start getting everything ready for the day. I spend the majority of my morning contemplating/bouncing ideas off of the staff for what to put on our felt board, in which they usually reject all of my ideas. Once that’s done, it’s time to start serving the beautiful people of Lafayette. I spend the majority of my day at work, and then come home to eat dinner with my girlfriend and my dog while trying to watch an episode or so of TV without falling asleep. I’m mostly unsuccessful.
What advice would you give the younger you? Follow through. I had so many dreams and ambitions, but would lose interest in them quickly and move onto the next dream or ambition that I had. I’d tell myself to slow down and see things through, one at a time. I’d also tell myself that I’m better with a team than on my own.
What values do you live by? Have fun, live your life, and be just the right amount of idiot.
What was the best advice you were ever given? Stay true to yourself and others will follow.
How do you "let the good times roll"? I really enjoy house parties, mostly hosting people at our house.
How would you like to be remembered? I really hope people remember me as a funny, honest, and nice person. I try so hard to keep a positive outlook on life and I hope that it shines through, because to be quite honest, it can be exhausting. I love life, I love people, and that to me is all that matters.
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Friendships that keep me laughing, loving everyone around me, and rewatching "The Office" enough times to notice every tiny joke that is made every second on the best written show to have ever existed.
What do you collect? Friends. I just love people, and I really love my friends.
What food could you live on for a month? Crawfish, for sure. Wait, maybe gummy bears...
What would you change about yourself? Sometimes I wish I could sit still. I pretty much have to always be doing something or I’ll go stir crazy.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? Somewhere between Peter Pan and Seth Rogen.
What is your idea of happiness? Watching the people around me enjoying themselves. I love watching people smile and laugh.
