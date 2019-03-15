Picks made today for fast track and on turf.
Race 1
2: Light Her Up: Looks like this one can withstand the rise in class today; sharp now.
5: Saints Girl: Will offer some value in here due to form in past two bad on slop and turf.
Race 2
2: Uncle Nearis: Is in sharp form right now; attracts James Graham to ride.
8: Absolut Neworleans: Won at lower level in last; steps up today but can repeat.
Race 3
7: Fortythreeoeight: Didn’t break well in last but ran third and Beschizza sticks to ride.
6: Neverquitdreaming: Looks like a horse who needs the lead to win; might get lead here.
Race 4
6: Broome: Trainer has been hot lately and this one should like the turf and cutback.
1: D’Boldest: Will be a long shot but trainer has won a few lately with horses new to barn.
Race 5
5: Blinkers: Horse ran really well from the 12 post in last; should improve today.
4: Blip Says Bye: First-time starter here for Catalano: working very well in the morning.
Race 6
9: Is too: Two turf starts have been dominating: faces a few she has beaten before.
10: Bermuda Star: Beaten by top choice but can reverse the outcome with right setup.
Race 7
2: Veronica’s Dream: Nice win on debut from the outside at Delta; long shot here.
5: Aunt Bae Bae: Off for a bit following debut win but can improve and win at price.
Race 8
6: Out for a Spin: Tries turf; momma was a winner on turf; will be closing late.
4: Desert Ride: Was keen to run last out; needs to make one run on leaders for best.
Race 9
1: Lost in Limbo: Fast in the morning; well bred by Into Mischief; a player in here.
2: Bourbon Calling: A bit unlucky in last; has run into some nice ones in defeat.
Race 10
9: Don’taskdon’ttell: Was best in last as our choice; better trip today can win at price.
2: Gettysberg: Will likely get a good trip today and have lead in stretch at a big price.
Race 11
6: Flash Hands: drops to get some easier competition today: sharp outfit as connections.
2: Foreign Connection: Clearly the one to beat here as the odds on choice under Beschizza.
Around the Track
The race for the leading trainer title is still tight at the top. Heading into Friday’s Starlight action, Brad Cox led by a single win over Joe Sharp 42-41. With just eight days left in the season, look for both conditioners emptying their barns trying to get the needed trips to the winner’s circle.
Best Bet
Our Best Bet today will be in Race 10: Don’taskDon’ttell. ... Looked like a winner in the last but ran into some traffic in the stretch. Good luck and may they all come home safely.