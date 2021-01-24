A longtime corrections officer at Louisiana State Penitentiary was arrested last week after authorities say she attempted to smuggle more than 300 grams of marijuana into the facility.
Corrections officers detected narcotics on 52-year-old Janice Coney, of Zachary, during a shift change on Sunday, according to Department of Corrections spokesperson Ken Pastorick.
Coney was detained and officers discovered "four oblong objects hidden inside a disinfectant wipe container" on her person, revealed to be 314 grams of marijuana, Pastorick said.
Coney was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Jail on introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession of schedule 1 narcotics. Coney has worked at the prison since 2005 and holds the rank of master sergeant.
Pastorick said Coney has been placed on leave pending the investigation.