The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Baton Rouge will honor 15 young men and women for their professional achievements and community contributions during its Great Futures Gala on March 23 at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge.
The honorees were chosen from 83 nominees by the Club Blue affinity group of young professionals supporting the Boys & Girls Club.
The 2018 Great Futures honorees are:
- Annie Claire Bass
- NeShana Bilbrew
- Jonathan Blake
- Franz Borghardt
- Kelley Dick
- Alsie Dunbar
- Jessica Keasler
- Jill Kindler
- Mathew Laborde
- Davante Lewis
- Chip McAlpin
- Lacey Sanchez
- Jessica Trepagnier
- Kelli Bondy Troutman
- Natalie Wood
Each honoree has committed to selling gala tickets and hosting fundraisers for the club through March. Funds raised will support Boys & Girls Club programs focusing on helping young people achieve academic success, live a healthy lifestyle and practice good character and citizenship. To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets, visit greatfuturesgalabr.com.