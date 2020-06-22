'Life Finds a Way'
The Manship Theatre staff knows you haven't been to the movies lately, so they're digging up a classic — 1993's blockbuster, 'Jurassic Park' from the master, Steven Spielberg. It's showing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Check manshiptheatre.org for tickets and guidelines for visiting the facility.
Splish, splash
Cool off at several BREC community pools and splash pads that reopened this week. To ensure visitors' health and safety, hours of operation are split into noon to 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily sessions to allow time for cleaning and sanitizing the aquatic equipment and surrounding areas. For more info on guidelines for each facility, visit www.brec.org/COVID19.
Watch the birdie
The Ascension Parish Library wants to help you get crafty by making a cup and saucer bird feeder that will attract the fluttering fowl all summer long. Pick up a craft packet for the project at any library location, while supplies last. www.myapl.org.