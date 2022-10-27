Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.

Thursday’s Games

Acadiana at Carencro

NEXT - Acadiana (5-3) at Barbe on Friday, Carencro (7-1).

Comeaux at Barbe

NEXT - Comeaux (0-8) at Sulphur on Friday.

Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal

NEXT - Delcambre (5-3) at Loreauville on Friday, Ascension Episcopal (3-5) hosts Franklin on Friday.

Erath at Crowley

NEXT - Erath (5-3) at Donaldsonville on Friday, Crowley (1-7) at St. Martinville on Friday.

St. Martinville at Abbeville 

NEXT - St, Martinville (4-4) hosts Crowley on Friday, Abbeville (5-3) at Kaplan on Friday.

Leesville at Eunice 

NEXT - Eunice (5-3) at LaGrange on Friday.

Iota at Port Barre

NEXT - Iota (6-2) hosts Church Point on Friday, Port Barre (0-8) at Pine Prairie on Friday.

Notre Dame at Grand Lake

NEXT - Notre Dame (5-3) hosts Welsh on Friday.

Loreauville at Catholic-NI

NEXT - Loreauville (4-4) hosts Delcambre on Friday, Catholic-NI (3-5) hosts West St. Mary ON Friday.

Sacred Heart at Opelousas Catholic

NEXT - Opelousas Catholic (5-3) .hosts St. Edmund on Thursday.

Catholic-PC at North Central

NEXT - North Central (3-5) at Sacred Heart on Friday.

St. Edmund at Westminster

NEXT - St. Edmund (4-4) at Opelousas Catholic on Thursday, Westminster (2-6) at Catholic-PC on Friday.

Northwest at Ville Platte

NEXT - Northwest (4-4) hosts Mamou on Friday.

Friday’s Games

Lafayette at Southside

NEXT - Lafayette (4-4) at New Iberia on Friday, Southside (7-1) hosts Sam Houston on Thursday.

Westgate at St. Thomas More

NEXT - Westgate (6-2) hosts Northside on Thursday, St. Thomas More (7-1) hosts Lafayette Christian on Friday.

Northside at Teurlings

NEXT - Northside (3-5) at Westgate on Thursday, Teurlings (7-1) hosts North Vermilion on Friday.

Lafayette Christian at North Vermilion

NEXT - Lafayette Christian (6-2) at St. Thomas More on Friday, North Vermilion (4-4) at Teurlings on Friday.

New Iberia at Sulphur

NEXT - New Iberia (2-6) hosts Lafayette on Friday.

DeRidder at Rayne

NEXT - Rayne (4-4) at Leesville on Friday.

Opelousas at Breaux Bridge

NEXT - Opelousas (7-1) hosts Beau Chene on Friday, Breaux Bridge (4-4) at Livonia on Friday.

Livonia at Cecilia

NEXT - Cecilia (6-2) at Iowa on Friday.

Hanson at Beau Chene

NEXT - Beau Chene (1-7) at Opelousas on Friday.

Kaplan at Church Point

NEXT - Kaplan (4-4) hosts Abbeville on Friday, Church Point (8-0) at Iota on Friday.

Highland Baptist at Centerville

NEXT - Highland Baptist (2-6) at Central Catholic on Friday.

Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic

NEXT - Vermilion Catholic (8-0) at Hanson on Friday.

Covenant Christian at Jeanerette

NEXT - Jeanerette (4-4) hosts St. John on Friday.

