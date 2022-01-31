Every year during the NFL playoff games, my mind goes back to 1963.
In those days, there were no football playoff games like we have now, but it was toward the end of the season and the games took on a more important, playoff feel.
While we were from Louisiana, that winter we were living in North Tarrytown, New York, in Sleepy Hollow. Our home was within a few yards of the widest part of the Hudson River, an area called the Tappan Zee. We were also close to a nice park, Kinglands Point Park, bordering the Hudson.
At the time, we owned two dogs — Pokey, a small 12-year-old mongrel; and Duke, a large dog and mixture of poodle and golden retriever, a golden doodle. Duke was only about a year old. Pokey had moved with us from Louisiana at least three times: twice to Baltimore, back and forth from Lake Charles and then to New York.
I had been watching one of the pro games and, during halftime, decided to take the dogs for a walk to the park. It was a cold, late December day. The river was spotted with numerous ice floes and undoubtedly the water was icy cold.
We walked about 100 yards down to the park and headed toward a small outcropping of rocks heading down to the river. We were about 8-10 feet above the river and the end of the outcropping was just above water level, at the edge of a cove and ringed by an 8-foot stone wall above the water.
The golden doodle, Duke, spotted a duck out in the river and excitedly gave chase jumping from ice floe to ice floe. His effort resulted in success and he caught the duck. At that point, he proudly began to make his way back to the point of rocks to get out of the water. But suddenly he obviously got too cold and became disoriented. He released the duck and seemed to begin to get panicky. Pokey, sensing that Duke was in trouble, jumped off the stone wall and began swimming toward Duke.
When Pokey got to Duke he seemed to tell him something, reassure him even, and then guided him back to the point of rocks where Duke and Pokey were able to get out of the freezing river and happily shook off the water and headed back to me. It was an amazing occurrence and one I have never forgotten.
Every year when the end of the NFL season and the playoffs approach, I think back to the miracle of one dog rescuing another. To me, it was a miracle on the Hudson!
— Hightower lives in Baton Rouge.
