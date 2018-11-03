Ed Orgeron said LSU would not be approaching the Alabama game like every other game, and as soon as the team came down Victory Hill, it was clear that they are not.
Orgeron led the team down the hill with vigor, pumping his fist downward like a sledgehammer and slapping high-fives with fans on the railing with both hands.
Ed Orgeron is AMPED.#LSU pic.twitter.com/wnumUn8pXr— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) November 3, 2018
Starting defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko met his family near the locker room and joined them in a spirited dance of the Haka, a large part of the family's Hawaiian culture.
Queen filling in for White
Patrick Queen warmed up as the starting inside linebacker, filling in for starter Devin White, who will be missing the first half due to a targeting penalty he received in the second half of the Mississippi State game.
Queen has played in all eight games this season, and he has recorded 13 total tackles.
Starting offensive line
The starting offensive line in warmups for LSU was:
- LT Saahdiq Charles
- LG Garrett Brumfield
- C Lloyd Cushenberry
- RG Damien Lewis
- RT Austin Deculus
Chasen Hines rotated in at backup left guard, and Adrian Magee was the backup right tackle.
Updates coming