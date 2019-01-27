In an elaborate backdrop of regal splendor, and on the occasion of the organization’s 70th anniversary, the Krewe of Okeanos presented a coronation pageant of Carnival revelry Jan. 19.
The Grand Ballroom of the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel was transformed into an opulent setting of purple, green and gold for the krewe’s annual royal coronation ball.
This year’s tableau was titled “Okeanos Celebrates 70 Years.” As is the krewe's Carnival tradition, the identity of the queen was unknown until the night of the ball. Amid the traditional festive Mardi Gras colors, the seven Okeanos maids, in white evening dresses, were escorted to their respective dukes by officers of the krewe.
As described in this year’s tableau, each of the maids was emblematic of the seven decades of the krewe, which first rolled in 1949. Additionally, each of the maids represented one specific annual parade theme within that decade.
Thus, the seven maids represented 1950's “Tales from Mother Goose,” 1969'’s “Twice Told Tales,” 1976’s “Our American Heritage,” 1980’s “Okeanos’ World of Music,” 1990’s “Magnificent Movies,” 2004’s “Heroes and Villains” and 2014’s “Okeanos Celebrates the Holidays.”
The royal maids of the court were Misses Allison Bethany Anger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy P. Anger; Caroline Claire Barbier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas C. Barbier; Katie Elizabeth Code, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael C. Code; Isabella Rosaria Cook, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Derek A. Cook; Alexis Anita Flach, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William A. Flach; Grace Mae Manthey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tristan E. Manthey; and Mia Jane Milano, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark S. Milano.
One at a time and in a predetermined order by lot, the maids selected one of seven identically wrapped boxes from atop a table. Wrapped in vibrant gold foil and festooned with a golden bow, each box held a bouquet of roses.
Earlier, the float lieutenants had arrived in bright outfits of traditional Carnival colors of purple, green and gold each trimmed in gold and plumage. They announced the appearance of the captain of the Krewe of Okeanos, who arrived in a glimmering gold brocade costume bedecked with a collar of Austrian crystals and a gold headdress with white plumed ostrich feathers.
At the captain’s order, the maids uncovered their roses. All of the uncovered roses were red except for one bouquet, which held a single golden-yellow rose. Miss Code held the bouquet with the single yellow rose and was thus selected to serve as the 2019 queen of the ball. She was immediately crowned, establishing her yearlong reign over the krewe.
Her majesty was then joined on the stage by the king of Okeanos, who entered the ballroom wearing a costume of imported French white silk trimmed in gold, attended by his royal pages. Both the king and queen wore trains trimmed in white fur bearing the crest of the krewe. Their majesties wore intricately crafted silver crowns and held scepters featuring sparkling Austrian crystals.
Junior maids to the royal court were Misses Allison Ann Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy J. Smith; and Ella Camille Fischer, daughter of Mrs. Leigh Chenevert Fischer and the late Mr. Eugene J. Fischer. They were attired in white gowns and escorted by the junior dukes.
Junior dukes to the royal court were Master Cullen Matthew Jennings, son of Mr. and Mrs. Troy Jennings; and Dell Mokry-Montelaro, son of Dr. Dagiel Mokry and Mrs. Julie Montelaro.
Royal pages to his majesty, attired in white with gold trim, were Masters Caylan Daniel Sinclair, son of Ms. Carra Sinclair; and Strauss Murray Sinclair, son of Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Sinclair III.
Music accompanying the tableau was provided by Smasonics, while The Benchwarmers provided entertainment for general dancing.
The general chairmen of the coronation ball were Messrs. Lionel J. Smith Sr. and Steve J. Campo, president. Vice chairmen of the ball were Mrs. Jo Ann Fischer and Messrs. Stewart R. Barnett Jr., Steve Campo, Robert R. Carreras, Ernest W. Catsulis, Peter Dougherty, Daniel E. Jones, Michael J. O’Shello, Dow M. Straubmueller and Baldo J. Mannino, captain emeritus.
Members of the committee were Messrs. Troy A. Buttone, Eugene Fischer Jr. and Jake Romano.