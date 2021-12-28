When the calendar rolled from 2020 to 2021, there was hope for a return to a pre-pandemic normal. A year later, we're still hoping. Calendar year 2021 saw a fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic in Louisiana.

It also saw Category 4 Hurricane Ida make landfall near Port Fourchon, tying Hurricane Laura as the strongest hurricane on record in Louisiana. The generosity and esprit de corps of Louisianans was on full display as entire communities were displaced by Ida.

Closer to home, as in every year, there were quieter stories of love and loss. In Acadiana, we said goodbye to some who were famous and some who were familiar and some who were simply dear to us.

We will keep the memories of those we treasure, including the following people who died in 2021.

Buddy Webb

Erwin "Buddy" Webb, a native and resident of North Lafayette who pushed for better education and improvements in the north side of the city, died Feb. 14 after a struggle with COVID-19 and other health issues.

A graduate of Northside High School and a Vietnam veteran, Webb was active in the North Lafayette group, CODA, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, serving as its president.

He advocated for improved education, particularly for underserved youths and at times volunteered to read to children in the classroom.

Webb also worked behind the scenes to help the needy, using his numerous community contacts to find someone a place to stay or buying a meal for a homeless person.

+14 We said goodbye to these notable Acadiana people in 2020 Most of 2020 was dominated by big news events: The global coronavirus pandemic dominated, along with social justice issues. Oh, and hurricanes…

Steve Oats

Stephen Oats, 63, a Lafayette attorney who served as an assistant city-parish attorney, died Jan. 26.

Oats was a founding partner in the law firm Oats and Marino and a past president of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association. He earned his law degree in 1983 from Tulane University School of Law and earned his undergraduate degree from UL.

"He loved Lafayette deeply and spent his time and energy working to make our community a better place to live, work, and raise families," said Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

Ella Meaux

Lafayette's iconic Borden's Ice Cream Shoppe lost one of its longest-serving employees Feb. 2 when Ella Mae Meaux died at age 90.

Meaux hung up her cherry red apron in 2017, after nearly 56 years at Borden’s serving banana splits, nachos and ice cream because she wanted to spend time with her great-grandchildren and to enjoy her garden.

At 86, Meaux retired from the same job she originally stumbled across while scanning the newspaper classifieds. When she applied, sodas at the iconic ice cream parlor were 20 cents, and ice cream cost a nickel per scoop. She earned a salary of $1 — 20 scoops of ice cream — per hour.

+7 'Borden's Lady' Ella Meaux dies at 90 after scooping ice cream for generations Lafayette's iconic Borden's Ice Cream Shoppe announced the passing of one of its longest-serving employees, Ella Mae Meaux, who died Tuesday a…

Percy “Blackie” Trahan

Percy “Blackie” Trahan, whose son Lex was killed in the 1983 terrorist bombing of a Marine barracks in Lebanon, died Feb. 13 at the age of 85.

Trahan operated a barber shop until he was 80, first at Four Corners, then nearby at University and Cameron.

The Trahan family’s court effort against Iran and its terrorist partners, who were held culpable for the fatal attack, began in 2016 and ended recently with an award of $50 million against Iran, money that was being taken from Iran through the U.S. Victims of State-Sponsored Terrorism fund, established by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. Trahan had received his first payment shortly before he died.

Lafayette family awarded nearly $50 million for son's death in Marine Barracks terrorism case A U.S. district court judge has awarded Percy “Blackie” Trahan, a retired Lafayette barber, and the estates of his wife, Shirley, and son Lex,…

Bob Wright

Bob Wright, a Lafayette attorney for more than 60 years and a founder of the firm of Domengeaux Wright Roy and Edwards, died March 28.

Wright came to Lafayette in 1957 after graduating from law school and joined former congressman Jimmy Domengeaux to practice law. He also was passionate about horse racing, and served as a longtime member of the Louisiana Racing Commission.

Jim Moncus

Lafayette philanthropist James "Jim" Devin Moncus, 81, died April 14 at his home in Lafayette.

Moncus garnered his fortune after selling his company, Devin Rental Tools, in 2008, and since then he has donated millions to philanthropic causes throughout the Acadiana region through the James Devin Moncus Family Foundation. A theater at the Acadiana Center for the Arts and an expansive public park being built along Johnston Street bear Moncus’s name.

Seacor Power crew members

Thirteen men perished after the lift boat Seacor Power capsized April 13 during a storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Six other crew members were rescued from the water by the Coast Guard, which continued searching for days after the disaster to rescue or recover additional crew.

The deceased include Ernest Williams, 69, of Arnaudville; Dylan Daspit, 30, of Breaux Bridge; Jay Guevara, of Lafayette; and Gregory Walcott, 62, of Abbeville.

It was arguably the worst maritime disaster in Louisiana history.

Family of Acadiana man killed in Seacor lift boat sinking files lawsuit The family of Ernest P. Williams Jr. of Arnaudville, a cook who died April 13 when the lift boat Seacor Power flipped in the Gulf of Mexico, h…

Dr. Victor Feske

Dr. Victor Feske Jr., a small town physician who guided growth at large medical organizations, died May 16 at the age of 91. Feske is remembered by his patients and peers alike for a calm demeanor and strong intuition that steadied those around him.

The Franklin native retired several times through the course of his impressive career — only to return to work in a different capacity each time. He worked as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Navy, had his own private practice in his hometown, served as the Iberia Parish coroner, led Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Acadian Ambulance as a medical director, and worked as an occupational medicine physician.

Maurice W. duQuesnay

Maurice W. duQuesnay, the longest serving faculty member at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, died June 24 at the age of 85. DuQuesnay began teaching at UL in 1968. An associate professor in the English Department, he dedicated his life to the instruction of thousands of students through the years and maintained lifelong friendships with many of them. He also worked to cultivate closer connections between the educational mission of UL and the wider community it serves, his obituary says.

In 1980, duQuesnay established the Flora Levy Humanities Series, thanks to an endowment to the university by Flora Plonsky Levy. The annual Levy lectures brought internationally renowned writers and thinkers to the UL campus, including Noble Prize-winning author Isaac Bashevis Singer, psychologist and Holocaust survivor Bruno Bettelheim, and Professor Sophie Freud, granddaughter of Sigmund Freud.

Edwin Edwards

Former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards, who embodied Louisiana’s populist era in the late 20th century — championing the poor and ushering Black people and women into state government but also facing repeated accusations of corruption before finally being sent to prison for taking bribes — died July 12 at his home in Gonzales. He was 93.

A Democrat, Edwards dominated the state’s politics for 25 years and even enjoyed a brief and spectacular turn in the national spotlight during the 1991 governor’s race when he faced off against former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke, a Republican.

In 1954, Edwards got his start in politics when he was elected to the Crowley City Council; he won reelection two more times. In 1964, he defeated an incumbent to win a seat in the state Senate. In 1965, he won a special election to Congress and set his sights on achieving his lifelong goal: being elected governor.

Randy Guidry

Randy Guidry, a Youngsville police officer, died July 30 from complications of COVID-19. He was 34.

Guidry, who had a 5-year-old son and another child on the way, was hospitalized for about two weeks and intubated for three days before ultimately dying from complications of the coronavirus.

Law enforcement from across the parish led a procession as Guidry's body was transported from the Lafayette hospital to a Jennings funeral home.

Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said Guidry's family and his colleagues in the department were devastated by his sudden death.

"He was a give-you-the-shirt-off-his-back kind of guy," Boudreaux said.

Carol Fran

Carol Fran, the irrepressible rhythm-and-blues and swamp-blues singer, pianist and songwriter, died Sept. 1 at age 87.

Born Carol Anthony in Lafayette in 1933, Fran toured the Gulf Coast with the Don Conway Orchestra when she 14. At 15, she joined jump-blues saxophonist Joe Lutcher and the Society Cats in Lake Charles. After moving to New Orleans at 17, she performed at the Dew Drop Inn and other New Orleans venues and played extended engagements in Mexico.

In the 1960s, Fran toured with the Ronettes, Mary Wells and Gladys Knight. She also performed with Guitar Slim and Otis Redding during their final tours.

She was named a National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellow in 2013. Her other honors include the 2012 Slim Harpo Music Awards Legends Award, the 2006 Louisiana Governors Arts Awards Folk Artist of the Year award, and Blues Music Awards nominations from the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.

'She inspired me': Acadiana musicians remember legendary blues artist Carol Fran It was 1957 and on her debut single, Carol Fran asks the title character of her bluesy/swamp pop song, Emmitt Lee, “Don’t you remember me?”

Warren Storm

Warren Storm, known as the "Godfather of Swamp Pop," died Sept. 7 at the age of 84. The Abbeville drummer and vocalist who pioneered the swamp pop genre had been hospitalized since mid-August for treatment of the coronavirus.

Storm, who was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2010, was part of a generation of Cajun musicians who were inspired by rock 'n' roll. Many of the musicians changed their names, including Storm, who was born Warren Schexnider.

Storm's swamp pop songs, recorded over several decades, landed on the national charts and became staples in the dancehalls of south Louisiana.

Nanette Briggs

Nanette Briggs, wife of Don Briggs, the founder and longtime leader of the Lousiana Oil and Gas Association, was killed Oct. 27 after the couple’s car crashed into a line of congested traffic on Interstate 12.

Nannette Briggs, 77, was not properly restrained and died at the scene, according to Louisiana State Police. Don Briggs was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.