Abby Meaux Conques is the new whimsical creator of magical things at the Hello Companies (Hello Dancer, Hello Imagination and Hello Music); it’s a perfect fit for her. She will add to the fun and delight that have made the brand a success. I can’t wait to see what she does.
Abby is a designer, photographer and sound practitioner. She’s still doing freelance work; you can find out more at meauxtography.com. She tells me her sound healing was when she was given a Tibetan singing bowl not even knowing what it was. She now relishes her practice and helping others with her skills.
Abby manages to be grounded and passionate at the same time. Conversations with her are a gift.
What was your first job? My dad had a side job of pressure washing houses to help put me through private school; I would tag along with him and pressure wash driveways and he’d pay me to show me the value of working for my own money. I’d guess I was about 12-ish? I saved my money to buy CDs. I think my first purchase with my own money was Joey Lawrence’s debut CD titled — wait for it — ”Joey Lawrence”! Woah!
Describe a typical day in your life. A typical day in my life starts off with seeing my adorable husband off to work, morning snuggles with my firecracker 5-year-old, Lucy, and getting her ready for her day (breakfast and Mom stuff). Then, one of my favorite parts of the day: journal, brain dump and meditation time. From there, my mind is ready to tackle any freelance work or ongoing projects. During my frequent work breaks, I go outside and listen to birds, do laundry, lament about what’s for dinner, and think about the human experience and ponder my role here on planet Earth at this time. Or I’ll scroll through good design eye candy on various platforms. The day wanes and all my people get back from work, school, etc. and more Mommy stuff, wife stuff and bedtime ensues. I might spice up the night with a good book or watching obscure sports on TV to wind down. (Did you know World Championship Chase Tag and Timbersports are things? Well, they are, and they’re riveting to watch and equally fun to zone out while watching without having to be super mentally-involved.)
What advice would you give the younger you? "Travel more"... “99% of this won’t matter in a month" ... “Stop worrying about what other people think. Nobody cares; they’re too busy worrying about what other people think, too.” ... “Don’t sell your bitcoin.”
What event in your life most shaped who you are now? Hands down, the sudden passing of my amazing Dad. It’ll be two years next week.
What values do you live by? I try my best to live an authentic, loyal, kind, compassionate, curious, creative life where I’m always looking forward to more inner harmony and growth.
What do you most appreciate? Big picture: All the love that I am fortunate enough to experience and moments of peace. Small snippet: A well-crafted cup of coffee and design that pleasantly surprises me.
What is your favorite journey? My journey through motherhood and my personal meditation journey.
Where is your favorite place to be alone? In my thoughts.
What living figure most inspires you? Dalai Lama
What was the best advice you were ever given? “When you know better, do better.”
What book would you tell everyone to read? "The Untethered Soul" by Michael Singer if you want introspection; "Me Talk Pretty One Day" by David Sedaris if you want to giggle out loud.
What is the best thing about where you live? That crawfish étouffée and boudin are normal, easy-to-find things and the feeling in the air when you’d pass by a festival setting up (pre-COVID times). Also that most times you can go somewhere and run into someone you know who’s up for a short visit, no matter what you’re doing.
How do you "let the good times roll"? (Pre-COVID — and dear infant 9 lb, 8 oz. baby Jesus in a manger — post-COVID) Gathering with people I love and laughing until my belly hurts.
What did you want to be when you grew up? An actress and writer for "Saturday Night Live."
What is your motto? “It ain’t easy and it ain’t meant to be.” “Be here now.”
How would you like to be remembered? Hopefully as being a light for others, having made some kind of a difference, and maybe making people laugh once or thrice.
What do you say to yourself when you doubt yourself? “I got this.” “Don’t skirt growth.”
What three things are vital to BEing YOU? Seeing the beauty in things people may pass up everyday, doing inner work, being loved by my people, and bonus No. 4 — coffee.
Which words or phrases do you most overuse? “Awesome!” “So dope.” “That’s fire.” “I’d like a grande latte with two raw sugars, please.”
What is your favorite word? Onomatopoeia
What do you collect? Tibetan singing bowls, crystals, and my husband says Amazon boxes.
What food could you live on for a month? Coffee
What would you change about yourself? My chronic anxiety.
What literary, movie or cartoon character do you most identify with? A little bit April Ludgate on "Parks and Recreation," a little bit Daria from the '90s MTV show, some vintage '70s Carol Burnette, a sprinkle of Luna Lovegood from "Harry Potter" and a splash of Maude from "Harold and Maude."
Describe yourself in five words. Creative, eccentric, meticulous, philosophical, spiritual
What is your idea of happiness? Inner peace, my daughter’s laugh, European chocolate, third-eye kisses from my husband, long sleeve shirt and flip flop temperature days with low humidity, a palpable feeling of collective love and good vibes in the air.
What is your favorite movie? "A League of Their Own"
What music defines who you are? Pink Floyd-y, Led Zeppelin-y psychedelic rock with some Erykah Badu-y neo soul, a bunch of '90s alternative-y women rock, a bit of Miles Davis kind of blues and a scoche of singer-songwriter folktronika.
Who is your style icon? David Bowie and Jackie O
What do you most regret? Not traveling more.
What question do you wish I'd asked? Maybe ... ”What’s your hope for our community?”
What would the answer be? For more empathy, open-mindedness and curiosity about each other, to get that creative funky streak back and pull ourselves up from our collective and colorful culture bootstraps and enjoy each other as fellow humans BE-ing. Also, to have more mindfulness about how we can get through this pandemic collectively and to BE a community of love.