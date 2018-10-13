Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss did not dress out for LSU's game against Georgia.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had said during the week that Moss would play, and on Thursday Orgeron said that Moss would be used in certain offensive packages.
"I don't know how many plays he's going to get," Orgeron said of Moss, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound North Carolina State transfer who has missed every game this season due to injury. "We want him to get more plays, obviously, than I think he's going to get Saturday. But if he gets 10 to 15 plays, I think that would be good."