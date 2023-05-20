Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional High School graduated May 13 at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church.
Leading the class were valedictorians Malorie Anne Denham and Tatum Cattien Nguyen and Alysa Kathryn Ourso.
Denham, the daughter of of Pete Denham and Carmen Wood Denham, was a member of the National Honor Society, student council, executive council president, Beta Club, yearbook staff and homecoming court. She earned 31 college credits, Taylor Scholar Award, Academic Lamp and Bar award and Yearbook Subject Awards played volleyball and tennis and was a cheerleader. She was a recipient of the Mark Sotile Scholarship, Franciscan University Scholarship, Nicholls State University Scholarship and Southeastern University Scholarship.
Nguyen, daughter of Thu and Daniel Nguyen, was a three-year member of the National Honor Society and earned 30 college credits. She was a recipient of the Academic Lamp and Bar and Taylor Scholar Award. She participated in district and state rally and was a member of the National Beta Club.
Ourso, daughter of Megan and Meredith "Trae" Ourso, earned 28 college credits, the Taylor Scholar Award and Academic Lamp and Bar. She was a member of National Beta Club, National Honor Society, Student Council, homecoming court and yearbook staff. She was awarded Shawn E. Guillot Memorial Scholarship, Tiger Excellence Scholar Residents Award, Louisiana Tiger Legacy Superior Award, Louisiana Resident Scholarship, Lagniappe Scholarship, Loyola Grant, President's Scholarship and Baylor Distinction Award.
Ourso also played volleyball and competed in powerlifting and track.
Eli Matthew St. Germain was the class salutatorian. The son of Nicole and Garrett St. Germain, St. Germain was a member of the National Honor Society, earned 27 college credits, received the Academic Lamp and Bar Recipient and earned the Taylor Scholar Award.
He competed in district and state rally for two years and was a Beta Club member for four years. He won the Louisiana Tech Outstanding Student Scholarship and Belle River Business Group Scholarship.
He was a four-year letterman in tennis and a tennis regional qualifier in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023; regional semifinalist in 2023 and state qualifier 2023. He also competed in powerlifting, placing third in state in 2002 and 2003.