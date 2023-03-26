Every South Louisiana grandmother cooks with okra. For sure, okra in gumbo is delicious, but Susan Tauzin's shrimp and smothered okra recipe offers a distinct way to appreciate the African-born vegetable.
Throughout Tauzin's childhood, okra was always around, either smothered or boiled. She says that boiled baby okra seasoned with vinegar, salt and black pepper is her favorite. Her mother, Carmelite Blanchard Latiolais, often made okra this way because it was readily available on the local farms.
Tauzin, a Loreauville resident, spent her formative years in a small cabin in Catahoula, in St. Martin Parish, alongside the Atchafalaya Basin. Despite her humble beginnings, she was adored by her family and lived a life rich in love and learning.
A retired educator, Tauzin taught for 39 years, incorporating food and life into many of her lessons. While teaching, she said she never ceased to gain knowledge from her students. She thrived on recognizing their accomplishments.
Growing up on the Atchafalaya, French was Tauzin’s first language and remains an integral part of her life. The words "Le Bon Dieu, La Famille, La Cuisine, La Musique" are painted on the wall in her kitchen. It translates to "God, Family, Food and Music.”
Tauzin leaned alongside the countertop and told me that she is terribly shy. I wouldn’t have guessed. From my point of view, she radiates a feeling of calmness. Her anecdotes were made even more compelling by her soft-spoken Cajun accent.
While Tauzin learned to make okra on her own, her mother-in-law, Laura, was the one who taught her a lot about cooking. Originally, Tauzin had an aversion to vegetables, but her mother-in-law altered that opinion by preparing and seasoning vegetables in such a way that she began to enjoy them.
Shrimp and smothered okra is one of her favorite dishes. She prepares it frequently at home. It is a quick, uncomplicated and nutritious homemade meal.
She opened a wooden cabinet beneath the stovetop to retrieve a sizable olive-green pot. Years earlier, Tauzin treated herself to a Le Creuset, a highly durable cast-iron cookware. It has stood the test of time and was fitting for cooking 4 pounds of okra.
Covering the bottom of the pot with vegetable oil, Tauzin shared that her go-to oil is LouAna, but Crisco is also a good option. As she poured, she said, “Cajun cooks don’t measure.” This led me to realize that I’m a long way from becoming a Cajun cook.
Cleaning and prepping okra can be tedious work, so Tauzin prefers to buy hers from Gonsoulin Land & Cattle in Loreauville. She said she never leaves their farm store disappointed. She said Gonsoulin's chopped okra is packaged and frozen, but retains the same freshness as if harvested directly from the garden.
At the sound of the oil sizzling, Tauzin emptied the gallon-sized bag of frozen okra into the pot. She rarely defrosts it because doing so makes it too mushy. While cooking, the okra maintained its vibrant green color.
“It stays bright green because it's fresh," she said, as she cooked, adding that the brightness is a testament to the okra's inherent quality.
Tauzin moved the okra around with a large metal spoon, scraping the bottom as it cooked. Once the consistency was deemed desirable, she added beautiful large shrimp that were purchased at Bi-Lo in New Iberia. The shrimp was seasoned according to the “feel of flavor” with Tony’s.
To save time, Tauzin substituted canned Ro-Tel for fresh tomatoes, saying that either ingredient will give the meal an earthiness that complements any Cajun spice.
Tauzin's presence made me feel like I was in my grandmother's kitchen. Even though the meal was ready, we continued "visiting." The tales that Tauzin and her husband, Ronnie Tauzin, recounted were so entertaining that I momentarily forgot the purpose of my presence in their home.
At last, I refrained from talking so that I could enjoy the meal that Tauzin had so lovingly prepared.
Over a bed of rice, the shrimp's firmness contrasted with the tenderness of the okra and included a kick. All-too-familiar tastes and textures left me wanting more. It was home cooking that was filling without weighing me down.
Shrimp and smothered okra is a delectable Cajun-influenced dish. Serve it with rice or on its own for a hearty and satisfying meal.
Smothered okra and shrimp
Serves 4 to 6; recipe is by Susan Tauzin
4 pounds okra, chopped
1 can Ro-Tel or 1 large fresh tomato
1 pound uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
Tony Chachere’s seasoning, to taste
Salt and black pepper, to taste
1. In a sizable cast-iron or nonstick skillet, cover the bottom with vegetable oil and heat. Once the oil is heated, add okra. For the next two to three minutes, stir constantly, then let cook.
2. Once okra reaches its desired consistency, add a can of Ro-Tel or fresh tomatoes and mix.
3. Meanwhile, season shrimp to taste, then add to the okra and tomato mixture. Cook for 30 minutes.
4. Season to taste.
5. Serve over long-grain rice.