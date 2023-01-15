Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Dennis Alexander, 42, 9267 Prescott Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless driving, failure to maintain control, no driver's license and following too closely.
- Nikita Jordan, 38, 334 North 13th St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, simple criminal damage to property, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
- Lawrence Miller, 53, 22505 Fairway View, Zachary, third-offense DWI, headlights not on, suspended or revoked driver's license and improper lane usage.