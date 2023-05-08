After nearby residents criticized plans to build a psychiatric facility for involuntarily committed patients in Clinton, state leaders now plan to move nursing home patients to that location instead.
"When the site ran into some challenges in East Feliciana it got our attention," said Commissioner of the Administration Jay Dardenne. "What we're suggesting is a reasonable compromise."
The state now hopes to move geriatric patients from a nursing home at Villa Feliciana to the former Grace Nursing Home in Clinton. Collis Temple, Jr. had purchased the site, and had originally planned to house civilly committed patients under a contract with the state. But residents were strongly opposed to the facility.
Dardenne said the state is looking at options for a new forensic mental health facility, with a likely possibility of building a new facility on the grounds of Villa Feliciana once the geriatric patients are moved. He said that facility would be more separated from homes than the Clinton site, which he hoped would quell resident fears.
The state is under pressure to move civilly committed patients out of local parish jails, and to comply with a federal lawsuit and relieve overcrowding at East Louisiana Mental Health System.
A community meeting about the issue is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 10 at East Feliciana STEAM Academy at 9414 Plank Road in Clinton. Dardenne and representatives from the Louisiana Department of Health will be in attendance.
Matthew Richards, who lives about 20 yards from the proposed Clinton nursing home site, said he has a few questions to ask at Wednesday's meeting. But overall, he said he would be happy with a nursing home in the neighborhood.
"That would be ideal, really, if it was a nursing home again," he said. "But I want to see it in writing. I don't want them to say they're putting geriatric people in there, and then three months later put forensic people in."