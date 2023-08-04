The federal government is recommending parents of all babies under eight months and even some older infants get their children a new vaccine to ward against RSV, one of the most common illnesses for infants.
In adults, the respiratory syncytial virus causes mild cold-like symptoms, like fever, runny nose and coughing. But in infants, it can be a more serious problem; in the worst cases, it can even be fatal.
An estimated 58,000 to 80,000 children under 5 years of age, most of them infants, are hospitalized each year nationwide with an RSV infection, with some requiring oxygen, intravenous fluids, or a machine to help with breathing. Each year, an estimated 100 to 300 children under 5-years-old die due to RSV.
The CDC said a new vaccine has been shown to reduce the risk of both hospitalizations and healthcare visits for RSV in infants by about 80 percent.
“This new RSV immunization provides parents with a powerful tool to protect their children against the threat of RSV,” said CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen. “RSV is the leading cause of hospitalizations for infants and older babies at higher risk and today we have taken an important step to make this life saving product available.”
The new vaccine uses nirsevimab, a long-acting monoclonal antibody product.
“Antibodies are part of our immune system and help us fight infections. Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that mimic the antibodies that our bodies naturally produce. Making this immunization available means that babies will be able to receive antibodies to prevent severe RSV disease, providing a critical tool to protect against a virus that is the leading cause of hospitalization among infants in the U.S,” The CDC said in a statement.
The CDC recommends one dose of nirsevimab for all infants younger than 8 months, born during – or entering – their first RSV season (typically fall through spring). For a small group of children between the ages of 8 and 19 months who are at increased risk of severe RSV disease, such as children who are severely immunocompromised, a dose is recommended in their second season.
The Louisiana Department of Health said the vaccine will be available this fall.
Nirsevimab was approved last month by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is administered as an injection.