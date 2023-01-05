To allow crews to replace the railroad bridge south of Interstate 10, a portion of Acadian Thruway between Interstate 10 and Perkins Road will be closed briefly over the next two weekends, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
DOTD officials announced
Acadian Thruway will be closed at the railroad crossing this weekend beginning 12 a.m. Saturday through Sunday at 2:30 a.m.
Only local traffic will be permitted to enter and there will be intermittent single lane closures along South Eugene Drive, Valley Street and Perkins Road.
Acadian Thruway will be closed again next weekend at the railroad crossing from 12 a.m. Jan. 14 through 2:30 a.m. Jan. 15.
Only local traffic will be permitted to enter and there will also be a rolling closure on South Eugene Drive, Valley Street and Perkins Road anticipated to be approximately two hours on each street.
With closures taking place at the same hours each weekend, the difference is that the three available side streets (Eugene, Valley, Perkins) will be temporarily closed for an hour on the first weekend and for two to three hours for the second weekend.
According to DOTD, the route is from Eugene to Valley to Perkins to Acadian. During these closures, traffic will be detoured to I-10, Perkins Road and College Drive.