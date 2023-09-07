In the wake of a shooting at the Port Allen-Brusly football game that left one dead and one injured, schools throughout the Baton Rouge area plan to step up security for Friday nights.
On Sept. 1, Brusly High School student Ja’Kobe Queen, 15, and Port Allen resident Brasia Davis, 28 were shot during at halftime following a physical altercation between Queen and someone else, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said.
Queen died of his injuries at the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said. Davis posted on her Facebook account the next day that she was shot in the arm and survived.
The game was called off with the score tied at 13 points each. Four people, including two minors, were arrested for the shooting in the following days.
Port Allen High School and Brusly High School are the only two high schools in the West Baton Rouge school district. After the shooting, the school system announced there would be an increase in security at both schools, and it would continue its use of the ZeroEyes security system, which monitors camera feeds to detect weapons.
Scanners and limited entry points will now be in place at all games, Superintendent Chandler Smith said in a statement. The school system said it was working with the district attorney’s office to consider other security measures.
Wednesday evening, the school board announced in a Facebook post that it would only allow clear bags or small clutch purses at school events. Medical bags will be allowed, but must go through inspection, it said.
University High Lab School, which is located on LSU’s campus, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that it would start new entrance policies for athletic events at its next football game.
Starting Sept. 15, attendees will be limited to small, clear bags. Re-entry will not be permitted, and anyone who exits the venue must pay to re-enter.
Media will also need prior approval to access each venue, the post said.
The Point Coupee Parish School District made a similar post to its Facebook page ahead of Livonia High School’s Sept. 8 home game.
In the post, the school district asked that attendees not bring purses or bags into the stadium. Any bags brought inside should be small and transparent and will be subject to a wand security check, the post said.
East Feliciana Public Schools posted its updated game guidelines on its website Wednesday, emphasizing its “zero tolerance policy for fighting.” Any offenders will be arrested, the post said.
The post said the high school “reserves the right to deny entry or refuse service at the discretion of school staff and law enforcement.”
With the new guidelines, guests must enter through a security checkpoint at the main gate. High school students must show their school ID upon entry, and a guardian must be present with students and children in eighth grade or younger.
Attendants must also stay in the stands unless they are going to the bathroom or concessions.
All bags are subject to search, and must be clear or mesh, the post said. Re-entry is not permitted, and attendants must "leave the stadium promptly after the game."
The Iberville Parish school system released a nearly identical set of guidelines Wednesday afternoon.
September 6, 2023
Attendants must go through a metal detector, and outside food and drinks will also not be permitted, the statement says.
East Feliciana will play its next game against East Iberville High School at home on Sept. 8.