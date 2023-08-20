All East Baton Rouge Parish classes are canceled Monday while officials deal with a threatened sickout by bus drivers and cafeteria workers, according to parish school district Director of Communications and Public Relations Ben Lemoine.
All employees are still expected to show up for work, Ben Lemoine, the school district communications director, said in a Sunday afternoon announcement.
Because the cancellation applies to the transportation system, no buses will be operating Monday, he said. That will affect charter, parochial and any other events serviced by the school district's bus operators.
Pattie Davis, superintendent of Catholic schools for the Diocese of Baton Rouge, said Sunday the parish school district contacted them earlier about the situation.
"Every Catholic school principal has responded with their intent to operate with a full school day as normal just without buses. They are communicating directly with parents to keep them informed," Davis said.
The cafeteria workers and bus drivers indicated they would not report to work Monday in solidarity for better working conditions and higher pay.
"If you want workers to be there, then you have to provide for them. Most of them love their jobs and they love what they do, but they still want to be able to live and have their basic needs met," said Valencea Johnson, president of the East Baton Rouge Parish Association of Educators.
Although Johnson could not say specifically how many kitchen workers and bus drivers planned to be absent, she is sure a significant number of absent workers would have aided them in making their point.
Kathy Keas, president of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Bus Drivers Association, said this is the outcome of prolonged issues that go beyond low compensation for the drivers.
Labor shortages, deployed school buses, mistreatment of bus drivers, failure to attract new bus drivers and lack of improved bus conditions have been ongoing for at least 15 years, she said.
"Enough is enough," Keas added. "They can't say we haven't tried to address these concerns numerous times. This is nothing that has not been expected for the past 10 years."
Lemoine said the School Board will hold a press conference on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in the Central Office board room to disseminate this information and answer any questions.
On Friday roughly half the district's bus drivers called in sick to protest their failure to win a large, permanent pay raise. Narcisse said he has scheduled a meeting with the drivers on Monday.
That, coupled with a shortage of drivers in general, created chaos Friday.
"Our transportation teams continue working daily on logistical shifts to our bus routing system, which is a crucial element in correcting and streamlining the system. We are consulting with outside logistical experts to aide in the facilitation of this process," schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse said in a statement Saturday night.
It's unclear how much longer drivers, 375 at last count, will continue to steer clear of work.
Narcisse had planned to meet with drivers on Monday. He said school officials have taken "a variety of approaches" to address the drivers' concerns, "including the engagement of government and private business leaders to recruit additional bus mechanics to repair inoperable buses in our fleet."
The School Board has approved funding for early care for all 43 elementary school campuses, and school leaders are working on implementation guidance for before- and after-care programming. "School leaders are currently crafting that guidance, and we will share those details with you early this school week," Narcisse said.
Also, officials have proposed a special School Board meeting for this Thursday to authorize a change in school start times. If approved, this meeting will serve two purposes:
1. To present a revised transportation plan that includes the recommendation for two different start and end times for elementary schools.
2. A request to authorize a change to instructional day start and end times for a specified group of elementary schools to support the efficiency of transportation services.
To ensure that students’ attendance records are not adversely impacted as a result of transportation issues, absences and late arrivals will be excused for all students from Aug. 9 through Sept. 1.
The school system's Department of Transportation is working on creating bus routes and bus assignments that are complementary to staggered school start times and that require fewer routes and a reduced number of bus operators.
The logistics for the district’s revised transportation plan are expected to be complete by the mid-point of the upcoming week.
The Department of Transportation will also collaborate with the Division of School Leadership and the Department of Communications to develop a communication roll-out plan that prepares students and their families for potential changes to their bus assignments, bus routes, and/or school start time.
The launch date of the revised transportation routes and staggered school start times is expected to be Sept. 5, after the Labor Day holiday.
"We are aware that the coordination of logistics, workforce, scheduling and staffing efforts have caused major challenges to provide timely and informative family communications and intend to provide imperative information for our families to make appropriate plans," Narcisse said.
For questions, concerns or suggestions, families can call the transportation hotline at (225) 226-3660.