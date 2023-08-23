Metro Council members grilled Entergy representatives during a meeting Wednesday night that grew tense at some points.
The meeting followed a summer of heat waves and energy outages, most recently on Tuesday when more than 4,000 customers lost power and LSU was forced to cancel classes. In June, 13,000 homes were left without power after a storm.
Not all of the incidents have been major. Smaller areas and individual customers have reported power outages and issues with streetlights for months, in some cases years, according to council members.
Michelle Bourg, vice president of customer service for Entergy Louisiana, said the company understands this summer has been rough, but that the Entergy system performs better in Baton Rouge than in other parts of the state. And this summer’s high temperatures have been especially challenging, she said.
“We understand the inconvenience a power outage can cause and are working to improve reliability day in and day out,” Bourg said. "What a dramatic impact the extreme heat has on our system. And the fact that temperatures don’t drop at night either. The high demand for power puts extreme stress on our equipment.”
While heat and storms play a role in outages, some residents said they have had ongoing issues for months, regardless of the weather. David DiVincenti said he has had 12 outages in six months at his business in the Cloverland subdivision.
“You just can’t get stuff done when you don't know when it’s gonna turn off,” he said. “Twelve in the last few months is just too much.”
DiVincenti said he has called Entergy many times but has not received a resolution. Another business owner in Cloverland said her power has gone out 11 times since June of this year.
Streetlights and safety issues
Councilman Darryl Hurst said he has had complaints from constituents about dim or broken streetlights.
“I had a guy who was shot under a light and was not able to identify who shot them because the streetlights were out in that area,” he said. “Statistics prove that lights deter crime and places that are low-lit promote crime.”
A University of Chicago study found that increased levels of street lighting led to a 36% reduction in “index crimes,” including murder, robbery, aggravated assault and certain property crimes.
Council member Rowdy Gaudet agreed and urged Entergy to work with the mayor’s office to integrate lighting into the Safe Hopeful Health initiative, and to focus on areas on Plank Road and Scenic Highways that have a low number of working streetlights and a high rate of crime.
Power line issues can also be dangerous on their own. Council member Laurie Adams said she received a call from a constituent about a downed power line in their front yard.
“They called Entergy multiple times and didn't get a response. Eventually, they had to call the fire department to come out. They were able to assess it was a live wire and get Entergy to come out, but that took place over what sounded like 36 hours,” she said.
Aside from safety, Gaudet said pole maintenance impacts “quality of place.”
“It impacts the appearance and the pride people have in our community,” he said.
Bourg said Entergy does routine patrols of the more than 38,000 streetlights in East Baton Rouge, but if residents see lights that are out they can also report them at 1-800-ENTERGY. She warned residents to stay at least 10 feet away from any downed poles or power lines.
High prices
Residents at Wednesday's meeting also complained about high prices. One had a bill for $800. Councilwoman Chauna Banks heard from a constituent whose bill for a single family was $900.
“I’ve been getting a lot of calls about high bills,” Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. said. “People feel like they’re following the recommendations [to reduce costs] but still getting high bills.”
Bourg said that while natural gas prices are low, the heat has resulted in higher monthly bills.
“Your AC is basically running 24/7. AC is the overwhelming majority of the load demand for our residential customers,” she said.
Moving forward
Multiple times during the meeting, Bourg encouraged customers to report outages and issues with streetlights. But Councilman Hurst said more onus should be placed on Entergy to resolve pole and outage issues.
“The citizens pay tax dollars that ultimately come to us and go to you for those streetlights,” he said. “If someone does not pay their light bill, then what happens to their light service after one or two months? This is a two-word answer: cut off.
"So what happens from the city of Baton Rouge when we have crime-infested, gun-infested, prostitution-infested areas and our streetlights are not working yet crime is at an all-time high and you guys are playing tiddlywinks in the office and the lights are out for months, sometimes years? There’s no accountability. Do you owe the city-parish money? How do we recuperate that money?"
Councilwoman Jennifer Racca agreed.
“This is the second vendor in less than a month that has shucked their responsibility onto our constituents to notify them of a problem. Our constituents are paying for a service; they’re asking for that service to be given to them,” she said. “Don’t come to me with your equipment problems and your HR issues. You’re obviously profiting off our constituents. Yet we have people who own businesses, who contribute to the economy, who have to take time out of their day to make phone calls and come to council meetings. That is unacceptable.”
Councilwoman Caroyln Coleman said she spent a night driving around District 10 with members of Together Baton Rouge making a list of streetlight issues.
“We submitted that list, and that was back, back, back and we’re still waiting,” she said. “If this is typical of what is happening in other districts, we’re in bad shape. ”
Council members proposed a number of suggestions, including hiring more people to monitor poles.
Racca requested Entergy do an audit of where in the city service is needed.
“This needs to be done by Entergy, not by our citizens,” she said.
Davante Lewis, commissioner at the Louisiana Public Service Commission, said the commission has multiple proceedings open and is looking into liability and stronger punishments for Entergy.
“We are also looking at pole liability to ensure equipment is maintained,” he said.
Other suggestions included better notifications for planned outages, utilizing the public access TV station to communicate with customers, and assigning a representative to attend community events.
“We need someone who’s gonna be there,” Banks said.
Bourg said Entergy heard the message.
"While some of the feedback may not be pleasant to hear, we have work to do," she said.